Modern Warfare 3 campaign revealed: Open Combat, story, characters, and more

Intriguing insights into Modern Warfare 3's campaign mode were just revealed. As the Shadow Siege Event kicked off, players got their first glance into the game's campaign trailer. It showcased several gameplay elements, including a first look at Makarov's in-game model, stealth missions, and more. In addition to the details derived from the trailer, Call of Duty also shared their blog detailing every change in the upcoming title.

As per the blog, one of the standout features this time around will be the nature of the missions. That said, in this article, we will be taking a closer at everything that's been revealed about MW3's campaign so far, including the ambiguous nature of missions, the story, all characters who'll be returning, and more.

What are Open Combat missions in Modern Warfare 3?

Open Combat missions in Modern Warfare 3 are all about player choices. Unlike the linear storytelling that defined the gameplay in older Call of Duty games, the upcoming entry will rely on the player's decision-making skills, which will have a direct impact on how the missions play out.

For instance, players can approach a mission using stealth or go guns out blazing. They will be able to use their environment to their advantage. If players want to go silent, they may use Night Vision Goggles and suppressed weapons in the dark of the night, complete the task, and leave without a trace.

Alternatively, they may gun down everyone and everything they see and leave the place with no one alive.

This open-ended nature is often found in RPG titles, where players can approach a mission as they deem fit. In that respect, MW3's Open Combat missions are a first for the series and a rather welcome addition. Fans have already given their vote of confidence and are eagerly looking forward to the game's launch.

Modern Warfare 3 story so far explained

Details pertaining to Modern Warfare 3's story are quite vague at the moment. However, the blog reveals Task Force 141 will be going head-on against the Ultranationalist Makarov to shut down the international threat once and for all.

MW3 is a direct continuation of Modern Warfare 2's campaign. At the end of the latter's story mode, it was revealed that Shadow Company's men were delivering missiles to their ally forces in the Middle East on General Shepherd's commands. However, the transport was ambushed by Makarov's men who stole those missiles for themselves.

Hence, it is up to Task Force 141 now to stop Makarov from unleashing his sinister plans.

All characters confirmed for Modern Warfare 3

All characters in Modern Warfare 3 discussed (Image via Activision)

As seen in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign trailer, characters Captain Price, Gaz, Soap, Farah, Laswell, and Makarov are certain to return. However, these are the only faces that could be observed in the two-minute trailer. Details about Graves, General Shepherd, Alex, Valeria, and Alejandro Vargas, aren't known at the moment.

That's all there is to know about the upcoming game's campaign at the moment. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest MW3, Modern Warfare 2, and Warzone 2 news.