Modern Warfare 3 campaign will introduce franchise-first feature

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is scheduled to be fully revealed during an event that will take place in Warzone 2 on August 17, 2023. Activision has been officially dropping details about its upcoming title to build hype around the offering. MW3 is expected to include something that has never been done in any campaign in the history of Activision's Call of Duty franchise.

Its developers have released a new blog post titled "New chapter in Call of Duty's Modern Warfare universe begins tomorrow," which highlights and summarizes information regarding the upcoming game. A prominent detail in the post suggests that the title will feature an open-world campaign.

Modern Warfare 3 introduces open-world campaign for first time in history

More than 22 Call of Duty titles have been released over the last 20 years, and none of them have offered what Modern Warfare 3 will. An open-world campaign means you are free to roam around the game's map freely. This feature will also allow you to undertake any available mission by getting to its starting area.

Other popular open-world games include Grand Theft Auto V, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, Watch Dogs Legion, The Elder Scrolls V, and more. Until now, each Call of Duty game has followed a streamlined narrative in which missions are already planned ahead of time; you have no freedom to choose which mission to start. According to the developers in the blog post, MW3 will feature:

"New Open Combat missions in Campaign; new Combat Vests and Perk system for customizing your Multiplayer Operator; new Tac-Stance movement; new After-Market Parts for unparalleled Gunsmith customization and more."

Fans speculate that the open world will be set in Verdansk because of the numerous times it has shown up in recent Modern Warfare 3 teasers. Prison and Verdansk Stadium are two POIs that have been spotted by fans in clips. This has led them to believe that Verdansk is returning to Call of Duty.

The release date of Modern Warfare 3 is November 10, 2023. Until then, players can access Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season's 5, which is available on all platforms — including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.