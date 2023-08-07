Modern Warfare 3's teaser hides secret easter egg for the Warzone 2 reveal event

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 has just been announced by Activision, ahead of the reveal event scheduled in Warzone 2 next week. The publishers have also managed to hide an Easter egg in the 41-second video, which leads to more intel about the in-game event to build more anticipation among the fanbase.

Activision has also announced the release date for the title in the latest teaser trailer, Friday, November 10, 2023. More details about the Easter egg can be found in this article.

What Easter egg is hidden in Modern Warfare 3 teaser?

Leaks have hinted towards the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event called "Shadow Seige" in Warzone 2 Season 5, which is scheduled for Thursday, August 17, 2023. Not a lot of official information has been revealed by the developers other than a prompt that reads:

"Join the ranks of Shadow Company to take on Konni forces and secure the chemical weapon threat before it’s too late."

The teaser trailer for the upcoming title features a USA-based phone number that shows up blurry in the first few seconds of the video. After inspection, fans have revealed it to be "(202-918-3022)". If you send an SMS to the same number, you will get the following replies:

"*** COMMS SECURED***"

"major conflict incoming. a lot of opportunity."

"we need someone like you, with experience in al mazrah"

"are you able to receive sensitive intel, yes/no"

After the aforementioned series of received text messages, the user has to reply with "yes," after which more text messages are received.

"good"

"expect mission-critical intel. a taste of what's to come"

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone pic.twitter.com/ePL80ngPkB NEW: The reveal video for Modern Warfare III features a hidden phone number (202-918-3022) that sends you this image after you text it.

After the string of messages, the number sends the image embedded in the post above. The image marks the Al Mazrah POI, Observatory. The exact meaning of this has not yet been cracked, but it most likely refers to where the MW3 reveal event will occur in Al Mazrah.

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 are live on all platforms, including PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.