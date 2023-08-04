How to get all Faction Showdown Event rewards in Warzone 2 Season 5

The Faction Showdown Event is a limited-time event that will take place in Season 5 of Warzone 2. During the event, players can participate in two factions in the game - Task Force 141 and Shadow Company. As this event concludes, the Faction with the most kills wins and will earn all the rewards associated with the respective Faction.

Each Faction also has five unique challenges. Completing each will reward them with in-game cosmetics. Moreover, if players can complete all five challenges in a faction, they will earn a Mastery Reward.

All these rewards certainly make the event enticing, and for players looking to earn them, this article will look at all the rewards in the Faction Showdown Event in Warzone 2 and how one can earn them.

All Faction rewards in the Faction Showdown Event of Warzone 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-FactionSho…



Choose a side and complete challenges for rewards such as a Calling Card, an Emblem, Tier Skips, Vehicle Skins, and a Weapon Blueprint. Are you joining Task Force 141 or Shadow Company during the Faction Showdown Limited-Time Event?Choose a side and complete challenges for rewards such as a Calling Card, an Emblem, Tier Skips, Vehicle Skins, and a Weapon Blueprint. pic.twitter.com/NABDkUscPn

The Faction Showdown Event in Warzone 2 will allow players to choose between Task Force 141 and Shadow Company. Each Faction has its unique challenges and rewards. However, the winning Faction will earn the faction rewards at the end of the event.

While these faction rewards will only go to the winning team, players can switch sides during the event to take on challenges from either of the factions and earn the associated challenge rewards.

Hence, considering a player is from the winning Faction, they can earn 15 unique rewards. That said, here are all the faction rewards:

Task Force 141

Soap Operator skin

Weapon Camo

Battle Pass Tier Skip Token

Shadow Company

Horangi Operator skin

Weapon Camo

Battle Pass Tier Skip Token

All challenges in the Faction Showdown Event of Warzone 2

All challenges and rewards for the Faction Showdown Event in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

As stated earlier, each Faction in the Faction Showdown Event of Warzone 2 has unique challenges that reward players. Before the event's conclusion, players can jump between the factions and complete challenges for both of them to earn these rewards. It is very similar to the Heroes vs. Villains event back in the original Warzone.

That said, the following are the challenges for each Faction and their respective rewards:

Task Force 141

Get 50 Operator kills - Emblem

Get 10 Longshot Operator kills with Battle Rifle - Loading Screen

Get 40 ADS Operator kills with Assault Rifle - Vehicle Skin

Get 3 Operator kills with Melee Weapons - Charm

Execute a Finishing Move - Tier Skip

Complete all of the above challenges to earn the Mastery Reward - Weapon Blueprint

Shadow Company

Get 50 Operator kills - Loading Screen

Get 15 Operator kills while Focused with Sniper Rifles - Large Decal

Get 15 Operator kills from behind with SMGs - Vehicle Skin

Get 10 Operator kills with Launchers - Charm

Get 5 Operator kills with Lethal Equipment - Tier Skip

Complete all of the above challenges to earn the Mastery Reward - Weapon Blueprint

That covers everything there is to know about the Faction Showdown Event of Warzone 2. However, it is worth noting that although all can earn the rewards from the challenges, the faction rewards will only go to the winning team.

For instance, a player can start with the Shadow Company faction and earn all the challenge rewards. Then, they can switch to the Task Force 141 faction to complete the challenges therein.

Now, during the event's conclusion, if a player is in the Shadow Company faction and Task Force 141 wins, they will not earn the faction rewards of the Task Force 141 faction.