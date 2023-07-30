Featured in the DMZ mode of Warzone 2, the Bullfrog is a vehicular boss within the game that only appears in Vondel. It drives an armored Tactical Amphibious Vehicle (TAV) and scatters behind it a cluster of proximity mines. This antagonist can also make backup calls for reinforcement within the game.

Referred to as the DMZ Boss driver, the Bullfrog drops numerous rewards for Warzone 2 players in Vondel once defeated. Our guide will offer players a comprehensive and easy way to tackle this herculean task and secure for themselves the glorious loot and the prestigious Weapons Case upon its defeat. Read the article below for more information.

What are the rewards for killing Bullfrogs in Warzone 2 Vondel DMZ?

Vondel DMZ offers players a selection of six new and free rewards to unlock in Warzone 2. However, to do so, players must exfiltrate with the Weapon Case upon defeating the Bullfrog. Unlocking one Weapon Case will yield only a singular reward, and upon completing the task six times over, players will get access to all the rewards from the case. The case contains the following rewards:

Neptune’s Wake – Vehicle Skin First Mission – Calling Card Shark Attack – Calling Card Speeder – Emblem Steady Approach – Loading Screen Between the Eyes – SP-X 80 Blueprint

The rewards definitely seem enticing enough for players to grind in Vondel, and to do so effortlessly, players can follow our step-by-step guide to defeating the Bullfrog:

Drop into a queue of Vondel DMZ in WZ2 with your squad. Upon securing your entry in-game, track the timer till it reaches 17:30 mins, the moment when the Bullfrog spawns on the map. With the notification popping up on your tac-map, you must arrive at the boss's location. Track down the Bullfrog and its general path. Prepare to engage your EMP Field Upgrade when closing it. Upon using it, the Bullfrog will be temporarily immobilized, allowing you and your squad to wreck it to its ultimate demise. Once disabled, the Weapons Case will be dropped behind, which you can collect and exfiltrate.

Other News

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Season 5 of Warzone 2 and MW2 will bring a new operator from the depths of the Shadow Company. Feared by many, Arthur and his loyal companion, Merlin, are set to join the battlefield in the upcoming season of both games. Players will be able to unlock Arthur by purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass for a price of $29.99 or an equivalent price point in their local currency.

The Blackcell Battle Pass will provide players instantaneous access to Arthur, 1100 Cod Points, 20 Battle Pass tier skips (25 for PlayStation users), weapon blueprints, and many other benefits.

For more Call of Duty-related news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.