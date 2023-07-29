How to get a nuke in Vondel in Warzone 2 Season 5

Warzone 2 Season 5 intel indicates a possible nuke opportunity in Vondel. Released in Season 4, Vondel has received fantastic feedback from the community. Offering the player base a massive open ground to crush their enemies on and a significant opportunity to hop across rooftops, fans of the game have had a wicked time clutching their wins on this map.

One of the critical differences between Al Mazrah and the former is the possibility of a nuke opportunity, also known as the Champion Quest. To learn more about this, read below.

Vondel Nuke with Champion's Quest in Warzone 2 explained

For players to begin the Champion's Quest involving Vondel's Nuke, they must initially earn for themselves the quest contract. Players must win five matches in a row to get possession of the contract.

A more detailed guide for the completion of this quest will be given below:

First and foremost, players must win five games in a row. After completing that, players must load into a new game and collect the Champions Quest contract. Players must source the following six elements to progress: Beryllium, Plutonium, Tritium, Gallium, Deuterium, and Neptunium. Upon gathering these elements, players must find the bomb construction site and sequentially insert all aspects within the bomb. Arm the device and get ready to face numerous foes. Players must continually defend the site for a total of two minutes till the countdown hits zero. With the final countdown hitting zero, the detonation will be successful, ensuring Vondel is blown into bits and pieces. The game will proceed to end, and the Champion's Domination graphic will pop up on the screen.

Following these steps, players can seamlessly complete the Champion's Quest in Warzone 2 Season 5.

Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

Along with the Nuke opportunity, Season 5 also brings forth a brand-new operator from the Shadow Company, Arthur, and his trusty four-legged friend, Merlin. Players who want instantaneous access to Arthur have to purchase the BlackCell Battle Pass for $29.99 or an equivalent price in their local currency.

The BlackCell Battle Pass will provide players access to the newest operator, newly introduced weapon blueprints, in-game cosmetics, 20 Battle Pass tier skips (25 for PlayStation users), 1100 CoD points, and more.

Furthermore, Warzone 2 is also receiving two brand-new vehicles to its roster, namely, the Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) and the Dirt Bike. Players can locate these vehicles by referring to their tac maps in-game.

For more news associated with Warzone 2 or any other CoD title, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.