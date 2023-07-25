Best KV Broadside loadout after the Warzone 2 July 24 nerf

With the latest patch of Warzone 2 dropping on July 24, 2023, numerous weapons, including the KV Broadside, have received some much-needed balance changes. The KV Broadside is a semi-auto shotgun in Warzone 2, capable of demolishing entire squads all by itself in the right range. It is terrifying to go up against, and with this recent patch, it is more balanced to keep the game healthy.

While the gun excels at close-range combat, being a shotgun, its efficacy over range degrades significantly. Our guide will help you form the best loadout for the game and assist in making the best out of this weapon after the latest patch.

Best KV Broadside class setup in Warzone 2

KV Broadside Class Setup (Image via Activision)

As discussed above, the KV Broadside is an excellent choice for close-quarter combat. Being highly mobile and packing the damaging punch of a very competent shotgun, it works wonders for players who play and reposition actively in buildings and houses, making use of the perks of this weapon to the highest degree.

Players can pick up the X13 Auto Pistol or FTAC Siege to assist them in their close-range killing spree. Both are fully automatic pistols that can also be used as an SMG.

For their equipment choice, our recommendation is that players go with Smoke Grenades and Throwing knives. These provide great utility in the close-quarter space and when paired with Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and Quick Fix/High Alert, provide an unbeatable force.

This class setup will complement the shotgun’s strengths but not its performance. With a few attachments, you can boost up the weapon's statistics as well.

Best attachments for the KV Broadside in Warzone 2

KV Broadside attachments (Image via Activision)

Keeping in mind the pros and cons of the weapon, the following attachments are recommended for the KV Broadside:

Barrel: Range 12

Range 12 Ammunition: 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath

12 Gauge Dragon's Breath Magazine: 25 Shell Drum

25 Shell Drum Stock: VLK Stockless

VLK Stockless Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

The Range 12 barrel increases the weapon's range along with its hip fire accuracy and overall bullet velocity. It makes for a perfect boost to the weapon's lackluster range while increasing the damage stats by a tiny bit.

The 12 Gauge Dragon's Breath shoots fire ammunition and is an oppressive attachment for this gun. Paired with a 25 Shell Drum Magazine, this is a must-have for the Broadside as it shreds teams with ease. The Dragon's Breath also deals damage over time, which is an added perk.

The VLK Stockless is a great attachment to increase the overall mobility of the gun. With it equipped, the gun receives a buff to its ADS speed, sprint-to-fire speed, and general movement speed. The True-Tac Grip also aids in improving the ADS speed for the gun.

How to unlock the KV Broadside in Warzone 2

Since the arrival of the Season 3 update for Warzone 2, the requirements for unlocking the KV Broadside were changed within the game. You can own this weapon by getting 50 one-shot kills with Shotguns.

For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.