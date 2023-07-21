How to get the Dragon's Breath Underbarrel in Warzone 2

The Dragon's Breath Underbarrel or the Corvus Torch is a highly underrated attachment in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It arrived in the game with the Season 4 Reloaded update and is slowly gaining popularity. This attachment essentially transforms the weapon it is equipped with to be able to shoot Dragon's Breath shotgun rounds, making it one of the strongest Underbarrels in the game at the moment.

The Corvus Torch isn't the first of its kind. Another Underbarrel, called the Corvus Masterkey, enables players to shoot 12-gauge rounds. However, the primary differentiator between the two attachments is the prior's ability to shoot Dragon's Breath rounds, which deals damage over time.

Hence, for players looking to use the Dragon's Breath Underbarrel in their games, this guide will take a closer look at the Corvus Torch and how to unlock it easily in Warzone 2.

How to unlock the Dragon's Breath Underbarrel (Corvus Torch) in Warzone 2?

The Corvus Torch (Image via Activision)

Unlocking the Corvus Torch or the Dragon's Breath Underbarrel attachment is pretty straightforward in Warzone 2. All you have to do is to get 15 point-blank kills with the Corvus Masterkey. The Underbarrel can be acquired by leveling up Kastov 545 to Level 18. It is worth noting here that these kills must be against real enemies and AI eliminations won't count.

If already you own Modern Warfare 2, this process will be extremely easy. All you have to do is to head to a match of Shipment and have the challenge completed within a match or two. However, if you don't own the game, it will be a little difficult to get point-blank kills.

To increase your chances of getting more point-blank kills, it is recommended to play on smaller maps such as Ashika Island and Vondel. This is especially true in dense and closed areas, where the probability of close-quarter combat is higher.

Which weapons are compatible with the Dragon's Breath Underbarrel (Corvus Torch) in Warzone 2?

Corvus Torch on the Kastov 762 (Image via Activision)

The Dragon's Breath Underbarrel can be equipped with a wide range of weapons and can be transformed into a miniature shotgun. At the moment, you can use this attachment on the following firearms:

Assault Rifles

M4

TAQ-56

Kastov 762

Lachmann 556

M16

Kastov 545

ISO Hemlock

Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon

Cronen Squall

TAQ-V

Shotguns

KV Broadside

That covers everything you need to know about the Dragon's Breath Underbarrel in Warzone 2. It is viable for the various situations that one might find themselves in the game. To get the most out of this attachment, it is recommended to equip it with an Assault Rifle, which will give you the best of both medium and close-range combat.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5