Warzone 2 adds two new weapons in the ranked mode restrictions

Ranked Play in Warzone 2 has created an impact since its arrival. Season 3 Reloaded brought the new mode into the game, and ever since, rank grinders have been competing to be the best in the game. COD players have had a blast ever since the release of the ranked update, with a whole new avenue for them to compete in.

With the Season 4 Reloaded patch update, Warzone 2 has received many changes. Some are associated with adding restrictions to the new Ranked Play mode, while others have diligently fixed issues plaguing its popularity.

Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded weapon restrictions: X13 Auto, Basilisk, and more

Treyarch Studios announces removal of X13 Auto and Basilisk from Ranked Play in Warzone 2 (Image via Twitter)

Treyarch Studios recently announced on Twitter an additional layer of restrictions spread across Warzone 2's Ranked Play. The game’s best close-range meta weapon for Season 4 Reloaded has been revealed to be the Basilisk. This weapon's performance has been phenomenal and overpowered.

Similarly, popular Call of Duty YouTuber JGOD has also made a case for the extremely efficient and underrated X13 Auto. While the Basilisk took over the spotlight, the X13 Auto, seemingly staying under the radar, had been secretly dominating games.

While players hoped for adjustments to be made to both guns, the X13 Auto and the Basilisk have been temporarily removed from the weapon pool in Ranked Play. These weapons will appear "restricted" in custom loadout menus and will not be accessible within the game.

Despite their overwhelming stats, the real threat of the guns in the restricted section was not because of their standalone stance. However, the akimbo potential of both the X13 Auto and the Basilisk makes them an overpowered force to be reckoned with.

On that note, the developer's firm stand on removing these from Ranked Play until an official fix is introduced is a great move.

Other news

Meanwhile, the development team has swiftly resolved an issue that prevented players from navigating properly at the start of the match.

However, the SR for kills, assists, and unassisted kills have not been adequately rewarded to players who rejoined their competitive matches after an unfortunate disconnect using the Rejoin feature. The developers have announced they are actively looking into the problem and will reinstate a fix.

For updates on Call of Duty news and other associated guides for the game, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.