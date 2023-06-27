Secondary weapons come in handy in Warzone 2, especially when you are running a loadout with a sniper rifle or a marksman rifle as your primary pick. There are plenty of options when it comes to choosing your secondary weapon. You can select a sub-machine gun for a heavier loadout or build a more traditional loadout by picking a pistol instead.

There are several pistols available in Warzone 2, but none can equal the firepower of the Basilisk. Among the pistols in the game, the Basilisk deals the most amount damage to enemies.

If you would like to build a loadout with the Basilisk as your secondary weapon but have no idea where to start, this guide is for you.

What is the best class setup for Basilisk in Warzone 2?

Creating a perfect loadout takes more than just choosing the primary and secondary weapons in Warzone 2. Picking the right perks and equipment is also important to ensure that you and your squad come out on top.

Perks can complement your playstyle in Warzone 2 if chosen correctly. In this case, your perks will be centered around a loadout that takes a sniper or a marksman rifle as the primary weapon, with the Basilisk as the secondary.

One of the advantages of using the Basilisk as your secondary weapon is that you do not need to choose the Overkill perk, which gives you an extra slot for a different perk.

Your first two perks should be Battle Hardened and Bomb Squad. Having both will allow you to better withstand any grenades that are thrown your way in Warzone 2, whether they are tactical or lethal.

Your next perk should be Fast Hands, as it will allow you to quickly change between your main rifle to the Basilisk and vice versa. This will also let you reload and use equipment faster.

Finally, since your primary is a sniper or a marksman rifle, using High Alert will benefit you the most since you will be alerted to enemies that have spotted you even though you cannot see them.

As for your equipment, your tactical gear can either be a smoke or a flash grenade. They can both be used offensively when you are trying to conceal your movement or defensively when you need to make a quick getaway.

Your lethal equipment should be the Drill Charge, which will allow you to clear rooms or damage enemies who are behind cover without having to fire a shot.

What are the best attachments for Basilisk?

Certain attachments in Warzone 2 will also complement your playstyle. Using the right attachments will enhance the aspects of the gun that you want to strengthen.

Here are the best attachments for the Basilisk:

Revo-LSD 7mW (Laser): Adding this laser attachment improves the Hip Fire Control and Accuracy along with the Sprint to Fire Speed of the Basilisk for moments where you need to be quick and do not have time to ADS

SO RO-99 Grip (Rear Grip): This grip improves both the ADS speed and the Sprint to Fire Speed of the Basilisk

Bryson Match Grade (Trigger Action): This trigger attachment significantly improves the firing rate of this revolver by improving the trigger's response time, which means it can fire almost as fast as you press the fire button

FTAC Carnivora 7' (Barrel): A slightly longer barrel will improve the Bullet Velocity and Recoil Control of the Basilisk.

FSS KL30 (Muzzle): Lastly, this muzzle attachment will improve the overall recoil control of your revolver

These attachments are focused on improving the control of the Basilisk for more precise shots that will allow the revolver to function better in mid-range engagements. If you prefer one that shoots faster while sacrificing range, you may replace the barrel with the Bryson Snubby.

If you do this, you can also replace the muzzle with the .500 Snakeshot ammo, which will cause the Basilisk to behave like a shotgun.

If you want to check out another handgun loadout for Warzone 2, check out this FTAC Siege loadout.

