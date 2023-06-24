Best FTAC Siege loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The FTAC Siege arrived in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 when Season 03 Reloaded was released. The weapon introduced the second fully automatic pistol option, following the X13 Auto. Players immediately noticed that its appearance was similar to the Tec-9. Even with the release of Season 04, the FTAC Siege remains a popular pistol, especially since it did not receive any buffs or nerfs.

Setting up a loadout for the FTAC Siege requires a lot of careful consideration since it has a high recoil and low range. It does have a high rate of fire and great mobility, which makes up for some of its weaknesses, but it does have limited uses in the game.

If you are looking for the best way to set up the FTAC Siege in Warzone 2, this is the guide for you.

What is the best class setup for the FTAC Siege in Warzone 2?

One of the advantages of choosing the FTAC Siege is that you do not need to pick Overkill as a perk if you want a fully automatic backup to your primary weapon. You can pair it with a sniper rifle or a marksman rifle as your go-to when chasing enemies down or when you need to defend yourself against being rushed.

Since the FTAC Siege will mostly be used for chasing enemies down aggressively, one of your perks should be Double Time, as it will double the duration of your sprint when pursuing targets. It will also increase your crouch movement speed in case you still want to be cautious. Alternatively, this perk can help you escape faster when you are at a disadvantage.

Your second perk should be Tracker, as it will allow you to see the location that enemies have taken and pursue them better. The next perk is Spotter, which will let you spot any traps that are waiting in an area.

Lastly, you can have either Ghost or Birdseye. The former will ensure that you aren't detected by UAVs, Radars, or Heartbeat Sensors, so enemies won't know where you are coming from as you pursue them. Meanwhile, the latter will help identify the exact location of enemies when using UAV or Radar in Warzone 2.

As for your equipment, your tactical gear can be the Flash, Stun, or Gas to impair enemies when you are pursuing them.

Your lethal equipment should be the Drill Charge. This is the best option for lethal equipment when playing aggressively in Warzone 2 because it allows you to damage and even eliminate enemies who are inside rooms or behind cover.

What are the best attachments for the FTAC Siege?

The FTAC Siege will give you a chance to play as an aggressor when you carry it as a secondary to a Marksman Rifle or a Sniper. Placing attachments on it that allow you to play aggressively is the best way to tune this weapon in Warzone 2.

Here are the best attachments for the FTAC Siege that will allow this playstyle:

Akimbo (Rear Grip): This will allow you to carry two FTAC Sieges for twice the fun

This will allow you to carry two FTAC Sieges for twice the fun 50-Round Drum (Magazine): Changing the standard magazine will allow you to keep your fingers on the triggers longer without worrying about running out of ammo too quickly.

Changing the standard magazine will allow you to keep your fingers on the triggers longer without worrying about running out of ammo too quickly. 1mW Pistol Laser: Due to the Akimbo attachment, you won't need to ADS, which means you'll need to improve the hip fire accuracy and hip fire recoil control. This Laser attachment does just that with the added bonus of increasing your Sprint to Fire Speed.

Due to the Akimbo attachment, you won't need to ADS, which means you'll need to improve the hip fire accuracy and hip fire recoil control. This Laser attachment does just that with the added bonus of increasing your Sprint to Fire Speed. Siege Wire Stock (Stock): Adding a Stock will reduce recoil and allow you to move faster when the FTAC Siege is equipped.

Adding a Stock will reduce recoil and allow you to move faster when the FTAC Siege is equipped. 9mm Overpressured +P (Ammunition): Changing the ammunition to Overpressured causes your targets to flinch more when you hit them, so they will have a harder time counterattacking.

These attachments are great for fast-paced gameplay that benefits the FTAC Siege in Warzone 2. You can replace the Ammunition with a muzzle attachment that provides better bullet velocity and damage range if you prefer to give the FTAC Siege a little improvement on its most notable weakness.

