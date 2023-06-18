Best Vaznev-9K loadout for Warzone 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Vaznev-9K is a sub-machine gun in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The weapon is a part of the Kastovia platform and packs a serious punch. Thanks to its high rate of fire of 779 rounds per minute (RPM), the SMG can take down enemies really quickly. It is viable in both close and medium ranges and can be used as a hybrid of SMG and Assault Rifle.

While its statistics are certainly intriguing, the gun, without any attachments, doesn't deliver the best results. For instance, it has difficult to control recoil, which makes it difficult to wield the firearm effectively. Hence, to negate its weaknesses, players must equip certain attachments to maximize its strengths and minimize the gun's flaws.

What is the best Vaznev-9K loadout to use in Warzone 2?

Before getting started with the best Vaznev-9K loadout in Warzone 2, you will have to unlock the gun. This process can be a little bit tricky and lengthy. You must first reach a Military Rank of Level 23 to do so. This will unlock the Kastov 762 Assault Rifle for you.

Now, you must level up the Kastov 762 to Level 10, which will unlock Kastov 545. Level it up to 13; this will unlock the Kastov-74u.

Now all that remains is to level up the Kastov-74u to Level 15, which will finally unlock the Vaznev-9K.

Once acquired, using the weapon in a few matches to unlock the various attachment slots is recommended. That said, the following are the best attachments for the Vaznev-9K in Warzone 2:

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Stock: Otrezat Stock

Otrezat Stock Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

True-Tac Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Here's how these attachments impact the SMG:

Muzzle: Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider helps with the recoil a lot. Also, as the name suggests, this attachment conceals the muzzle flash that makes it difficult for your enemies to pinpoint your exact location.

Spiral V3.5 Flash Hider (Image via Activision)

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser helps with mobility. It increases the aim-down sight speed and improves sprint-to-fire speed. It also stabilizes the aim, allowing for a more consistent shooting experience.

Stock: Otrezat Stock also helps with mobility. It enhances the player's movement speed while aiming down the sight, allowing you to clear angles easily. It also boosts the overall sprint speed of the character with the weapon equipped.

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip significantly boosts the sprint to fire speed, allowing you to play more aggressively. It also increases the aim down sight speed.

True-Tac Grip (Image via Activision)

Magazine: 45 Round Mag is one of the most crucial attachments in this loadout. After the latest update, the base health has been increased, and hence you will now require more bullets to take down an enemy. The 45 Round Mag ensures that you don't run out of bullets in the middle of a gunfight.

Once the Vaznev-9K loadout is complete, you must curate the entire weapon class around it. Along with this SMG, it is recommended to go with a Marksman Rifle like the Tempus Torrent or the TAQ-M for medium to long-range fights. When it comes to choosing Equipment, it is advised to go with the Smoke Grenades and Semtex. For your Perk Package with this setup, the ideal ones to include would be Double Time, Overkill, Fast Hands, and High Alert.

This concludes the best Vaznev-9K loadout to use in Warzone 2 at the moment. However, it is worth noting that this loadout is built for aggressive players and may not be ideal for those with a passive playstyle.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

