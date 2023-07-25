Modern Warfare 3's latest leak hints at the return of Makarov in the game

Latest leaks from the Monster Energy partnership campaign hint at the return of the popular antagonist of the Modern Warfare franchise, Vladimir Makarov, in Modern Warfare 3. Much like the Blacks Ops Cold War leak from the Doritos partnership deal, the Monster Energy ad campaign has seemingly revealed the Modern Warfare 3 branding, logo, and the possible return of Makarov within the game.

Although Activision confirmed MW3 as the upcoming title and also DMCA struck numerous leaked content for the game, the game's official branding had not surfaced at the time.

Will Modern Warfare 3 have Makarov?

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Image confirms



Via @algebra_sloth BREAKING: Modern Warfare III logo has officially been leaked by a promotion with Monster energy drink.Image confirms #MWIII is the title and features Captain Price and what looks to be Makarov.Via @algebra_sloth pic.twitter.com/qK2Ktjn8Gl

There is no official source at Activision Blizzard that has confirmed the possibility of Makarov returning to MW3, so everything remains mere speculation until the release of the actual game. However, with the previous promotional leaks turning out to be true, the possibility of Makarov's return is very high.

With the recent ad campaign, the leak of the game's branding was paired with a feature of Captain Price. This brings forth another question regarding whether the age-old rivalry between Price and Makarov is about to resurface.

Other news

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



It’s so nice to be able to play through the campaign fully - potentially multiple times - without having to worry about falling behind in MP. pic.twitter.com/60iY1cxt7T Early access campaigns are one of the smartest things Call of Duty has ever done and I’m glad they will continue doing it for #MWIII It’s so nice to be able to play through the campaign fully - potentially multiple times - without having to worry about falling behind in MP. twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The release of Modern Warfare 3 has also been reportedly leaked. Speculations from insider sources and trustable data miners suggest that the upcoming Call of Duty title will make its way to stores by November 2023. According to statements from a Federal Judge of the FTC vs. Microsoft court hearing, the release dates of the beta phases, campaign tests, and other dates have also been reportedly leaked.

These statements coincide with previous leaks found through industry insider information, and fans are hyped for the release of the upcoming Modern Warfare title during the fall of 2023. The speculated release dates are as follows:

Beta weekend 1: October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023 Beta weekend 2: October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023 Campaign Early Access: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Full release: November 10, 2023

However, none of this information has been corroborated by Activision Blizzard.

The possibility of the age-old antagonist from Modern Warfare returning with Captain Price is an exciting prospect for franchise enthusiasts. For more information regarding Call of Duty news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.