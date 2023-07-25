Modern Warfare 3 logo leaked: Ghost, Captain Price, and more revealed

A highly anticipated revelation awaited by the Call of Duty community has finally surfaced—a leaked Modern Warfare 3 logo, thanks to a Monster energy drink promotion. Until now, developers had kept the title under wraps, with no official announcements or solid leaks. This latest information, however, clearly indicates that the upcoming title is Modern Warfare 3.

The leaked image, which features the iconic Captain Price, has sparked an uproar among admirers. Furthermore, the background depicts what appears to be the infamous antagonist, Makarov, adding to the game's suspense and anticipation. This leak is bound to create a lot of talk and excitement in the gaming community.

Modern Warfare 3 logo leaked by Monster energy drink promo

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Image confirms



Via @algebra_sloth BREAKING: Modern Warfare III logo has officially been leaked by a promotion with Monster energy drink.Image confirms #MWIII is the title and features Captain Price and what looks to be Makarov.Via @algebra_sloth pic.twitter.com/qK2Ktjn8Gl

The long-awaited Modern Warfare 3 title and logo have finally been leaked, following a patient wait for an official acknowledgment. While leaks indicated at MW3, the lack of solid confirmation left fans in the dark. However, the current promotional image with Monster Energy drink has brought clarity, fueling excitement and expectations.

The logo features an intriguing design and, upon closer inspection, clearly incorporates design elements from both Modern Warfare (2019) and Black Ops III, suggesting a wonderful blend of these two iconic titles.

The mere announcement of the title and logo has sparked excitement, as the return of a terrifying antagonist and the infamous Task Force 141 promises fascinating action. Players can expect a gripping narrative that will resonate profoundly with the committed fanbase.

Modern Warfare 3 logo reveals Captain Price, Ghost, and Makarov

Captain Price is prominently featured in the leaked MW3 logo, with antagonist Makarov possibly in the background. The remarkable color combinations in the logo suggest a dark plot packed with lots of bloodshed. Upon closer investigation, Ghost may also be seen in the promotional image featured on the Monster Energy drink can.

As of yet, no formal announcements have been made by the developers. However, the announcement and unveiling are expected to take place in August. The current leak has surely increased fan excitement, fueling their thirst for additional information about the upcoming title.