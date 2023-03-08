Henry Cavill reportedly in talks to play Captain Price in rumored Call of Duty movie

A Call of Duty movie is believed to have been in development for many years but has never left the pre-production stage. The video game adaptation will reportedly be produced under Amazon Studios after the company's acquisition of Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer for $8.45 billion.

According to the latest rumors, one of the main characters of the Call of Duty franchise, Captain John Price, will be played by Henry Cavill. The actor was the lead of Netflix's The Witcher but announced that he was leaving the role last year. He recently also parted ways with DC's Superman, making him available for more roles in the near future.

What the rumors say about Henry Cavill's potential role as Captain Price in Call of Duty movie

GIANT FREAKIN ROBOT @GFRobot Our sources tell us Henry Cavill is in talks to play one of Call of Duty's earliest heroes, Captain John Price, in a film for Amazon Studios if the streamer can secure the rights. giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/henry-cavi… Our sources tell us Henry Cavill is in talks to play one of Call of Duty's earliest heroes, Captain John Price, in a film for Amazon Studios if the streamer can secure the rights. giantfreakinrobot.com/ent/henry-cavi…

According to a report from Giant Freakin Robot, Henry Cavill is in talks to play the role of Captain Price in an upcoming COD film. The character was introduced to the franchise in 2007 with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.

Captain Price was recently re-imagined in a soft reboot of the Modern Warfare series in 2019. Barry Sloane is the voice and motion-capture actor for the series.

Captain Price has also appeared in COD games set in World War II but is more widely known for his role in the modern setting. The rumored movie will also likely be set in the present day, similar to the latest Modern Warfare titles.

Henry Cavill is a passionate gamer who would definitely be interested in playing Captain Price. He has previously expressed interest in playing a role in the TV adaptation of Red Dead Redemption if there is ever one.

Cavill had this to say about his role as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher:

"I discovered the games, then I discovered the books, and the universe of The Witcher instantly meant something to me. I often thought about playing Geralt. When the opportunity appeared, I didn't let the chance pass me...

"I didn't even have the need to prepare myself for the role. Because I breathe, I live this universe every day. I already got numerous opportunities to think about this character while I was playing the games."

As mentioned earlier, a new Call of Duty movie has been rumored to be in the works for the past decade. However, these reports are becoming increasingly plausible as Amazon Studios is actively working on securing film rights for the IP (Intellectual Property).

If the deal goes through, there will likely be multiple films based on the franchise, potentially allowing Henry Cavill to return as Captain Price in sequels.

