'All Ghillied Up' is set to make a return in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Captain Price voice actor confirms

The voice actor of Captain John Price has revealed that the infamous 'All Ghillied Up' mission will return to the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 title. The announcement that broke on Twitter has made fans nostalgic about the mission. Some new footage and images have further increased the hype around it.

Earlier, Infinity Ward briefly mentioned the mission during a press meet before the campaign reveal. A recent glimpse of the Campaign's Early Access trailer showcased what fans can expect.

The brand new 'All Ghillied Up' mission will likely focus on long range sniping, just like its predecessor.

Disclaimer: There is no official information from the developers yet. Thus, readers should take the information with a grain of salt.

Modern Warfare 2's 'All Ghillied Up' is bringing back memories from 2007

The original 'All Ghillied Up' was part of the first Modern Warfare campaign back in 2007. The mission was set on the outskirts of Ukraine. The story followed Captain Price's earlier days, where he was assigned to take out antagonist Imran Zakhaev alongside his buddy Captain MacMillan.

There is currently very little information about the upcoming mission. However, if rumors are to be believed, the mission will be set in Spain. Furthermore, Captain Price's voice actor posted a Tweet with an image of Price in a ghillie suit and stated:

"𝙲𝚊𝚙𝚝𝚊𝚒𝚗 𝙹𝚘𝚑𝚗 𝙿𝚛𝚒𝚌𝚎. 𝚃𝚊𝚜𝚔 𝙵𝚘𝚛𝚌𝚎 𝟷𝟺𝟷. 𝙰𝚕𝚕 𝙶𝚑𝚒𝚕𝚕𝚒𝚎𝚍 𝚄𝚙.."

Details about other missions are sparse at the moment. However, at the briefing, devs from Infinity Ward revealed a lot of information. The "Nightwar" mission will take players to a nightcrawling adventure. With ultra-realistic combat and new movement mechanics, this mission has a very similar theme to the 'Fog of War' in Modern Warfare (2019).

'Wet Work' will focus on Captain Price and Gaz sneaking up on a dock in Amsterdam. The main focus of this mission is stealth and it has a very similar vibe to Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell. The mission includes swimming, shooting from underwater, and much more in Modern Warfare 2.

'Dark Water' is the only mission that has revealed the most details. With Soap MacTavish making a return and leading the train, this mission is probably one of the most interesting in the entire campaign.

With highly improved water physics making the container on the ship move and creating a more realistic situation, the mission seems ideal for next-gen gaming.

There are other missions in which vehicles are the main focus. 'Tower' will make a few tweaks to the players' movement as they will fight while being upside down. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will be released on October 28, 2022.

