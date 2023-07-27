What is the cost of Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass?

The Modern Warfare 2 Battle Pass is a great addition to the game, offering numerous cosmetics, add-ons, and many other enticing rewards for playing the game. The developers have been generous with the amount of content available in the pass, but the price tag is often a deterring factor that keeps players from making the purchase.

With Season 4's release, Modern Warfare 2's Blackcell Battle Pass is undoubtedly one of the most packed bundles in the game. Despite the price tag, many have found value in purchasing it for the numerous perks it provides.

How much is the Battle Pass of Modern Warfare 2?

The Blackcell pass for Modern Warfare 2 costs $29.99 or approximately ₹2,460. Those who purchase it will get instantaneous access to numerous perks and benefits within the game.

The Blackcell pass offers you instantaneous access to 7000 CP worth of content. Furthermore, with exclusive access to the BlackCell Sector, you also get to unlock the newest Operator, Nikto, in their games.

Players who purchase the pass at the beginning of the Season tend to reap the most benefits from the package, so you are advised to make the purchase as soon as possible.

The contents of the Battle Pass include the following:

Exclusive access to the BlackCell Sector

Instantly access to a BlackCell Operator with Animated Camo

Playstation® Exclusive** additional 5 Battle Token Tier Skips

Pro-Tuned Weapon Blueprint, Parachute, Contrails, Finishing Move

Current Battle Pass is included with purchase plus 20 Battle Token Tier Skips

1,100 CP bonus

BlackCell Bonus Topper of 6 Operator skins, 6 Weapon Blueprints, and 2 Vehicle skins

A new BlackCell Operator named Io

2 Vehicle skins

Purchasing this expansion also provides you with 20 Battle Pass Tier skips that you can use to boost your progress. PlayStation users get the added benefit of five additional tier skips, tallying their Blackcell tier at 25 right after making the purchase.

You can unlock the Blackcell expansion by purchasing it from your respective platform tied to Modern Warfare 2 /Warzone 2 or directly purchasing it through Call of Duty's official website.

For more CoD news and guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.