Izzy Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2: Price, what's included, and more

The Tracer Pack: Izzy Operator Bundle added to Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 features Izzy as the newest operator in both titles. An extremely flashy operator, she has turned some heads ever since her arrival. While new operators often come along in bundles in CoD titles, Izzy's release made headlines because of her striking personality.

Initially revealed as part of the Season 4 roadmap for Season 4 Reloaded, Izzy has finally joined the roster and is available for purchase from the in-game store.

How to unlock Izzy Operator Bundle in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2

The Tracer Pack: Izzy Operator bundle is available for purchase within the in-game store of Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. The bundle costs 2400 CoD Points, which is approximately $20.

Izanami, popularly known as Izzy, is part of the KorTac Faction in Call of Duty, whose name is inspired by the Goddess of Creation, Izanami-no-Mikoto. The newest bundle not only features her as the brand-new operator in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 but also contains numerous associated in-game cosmetics to be paired. The contents of the bundle include:

Bootlicker finishing move

New Blood ISO Hemlock blueprint

Count Me In MCPR-300 blueprint

x1 DMZ Active Duty Slot

Warhead Wagon vehicle skin

Girl’s Best Friend weapon charm

Izzy weapon sticker

Killer Izzy loading screen

While Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 are known for their gritty and hardened operator skins, Izzy has quite a different design language. Glowing brightly in a neon-pink camo, Izzy's aesthetic seems quite far-fetched from the general Call of Duty operator aesthetics. While some are excited for the newest operator, others are critical of the fact that Izzy's overall look is far from what Call of Duty represents.

Modern Warfare 3 leak reveals further details about the upcoming Call of Duty game

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone



Image confirms



Via @algebra_sloth BREAKING: Modern Warfare III logo has officially been leaked by a promotion with Monster energy drink.Image confirms #MWIII is the title and features Captain Price and what looks to be Makarov.Via @algebra_sloth pic.twitter.com/qK2Ktjn8Gl

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is making headlines as it is reportedly the newest title in the franchise. With Activision's latest tie-up with Monster Energy, a promotional campaign has revealed the game's banner and the possible return of Makarov to the game. The promotion also features Captain Price in the same manner, hinting at the former's rivalry with Makarov, possibly making it into the storylines of Modern Warfare 3.

From insider statements, further accentuated with statements from a Federal Judge of the FTC vs. Microsoft court hearing, the release dates of the beta phases, and campaign tests have reportedly been revealed. According to the information gathered from these sources, the following are the release dates:

Beta weekend 1: October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023

October 6, 2023 – October 10, 2023 Beta weekend 2: October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023

October 12, 2023 – October 16, 2023 Campaign Early Access: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Full release: November 10, 2023

However, Activision has not confirmed these dates, and the information mentioned can be subject to change.