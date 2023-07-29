How to escape Gulag faster with the Vondel Jailer Key in Warzone 2

Introduced in Season 4, Vondel has quickly become a popular map in Warzone 2. With the Season 4 Reloaded update, this fan-favorite battle royale map got its very own gulag. Traditionally, the Gulag in Call of Duty is an arena where players fight against each other, and the winner is offered a second chance to return to the battlefield in Warzone 2.

However, with the newest iteration of the Vondel Gulag, a number of guards were added to stop prisoners from escaping.

Warzone 2 Vondel Jailer key can be obtained by defeating three Gulag guards

Popularised by Warzone 2 content creators, players have found a small workaround to get an instantaneous release from Vondel's Gulag. In simple terms, merely knocking out three guards within the Gulag will provide a key, which can be then be used to release everyone from the prison and back into action.

However, things are not as easy as it sounds when it comes to executing the entire operation. The Gulag guards in Vondel are extremely oppressive and have the potential to deal tremendous damage, so you must exercise caution while trying to snatch a key from the guards. The entire procedure is described in detail:

Look for the orange-clad guards who walk around the Gulag after you spawn there. Grab a rock from the ground and toss it at a guard to make them dizzy, then finish them off.

While some claim the key drops upon eliminating a single guard, others are of the opinion that it might take three guard eliminations to ensure that the key is dropped.

When a key finally falls, everyone in the Gulag will be released simultaneously.

As discussed, a guard from Vondel's Gulag can easily eliminate you in a jiffy in Warzone 2, so you must take your time and patiently execute your actions.

Other news

Call of Duty @CallofDuty bit.ly/S05-Announceme…



Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal Event

New Faction Showdown Event

Two 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch

50 years of hip-hop celebration It's a Showdown. Everything you need to know about Season 05 of Call of Duty #Warzone and #MWII Call of Duty 2023 in-game Reveal EventNew Faction Showdown EventTwo 6v6 and Two Gunfight MP maps at launch50 years of hip-hop celebration pic.twitter.com/PYxbsIL8dn

Operator Arthur and his trusty buddy, Merlin, have been revealed to be the Shadow Company's wraith taking over Season 5's BlackCell Division. You will be able to unlock this new operator directly by purchasing the BlackCell Battle Pass for $29.99 or local currency of an equivalent amount.

The BlackCell Battle Pass not only provides instantaneous access to Arthur but also carries with it numerous benefits, which range from receiving 1100 CoD Points, 20 Battle Pass tier skips (25 for PlayStation users), new weapon blueprints, and many other benefits across both Warzone 2 and MW2.

For more Call of Duty news, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.