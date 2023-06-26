Warzone 2's Vondel Gulag leaked ahead of launch

A recent leak by Codspoitz showcases the upcoming Gulag of the map Vondel in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. This area is hidden within the medieval POIs of the map and can be accessed only in the Battle Royale game modes. This new addition will join the title in the Season 4 Reloaded update, which is expected to release in the first or second week of July 2023.

The Season 4 update for Warzone 2 introduced a new map called 'Vondel.' Currently, it only supports Resurgence and DMZ modes. Hence, it didn't arrive with its own Gulag area.

However, the Season 4 roadmap suggested that the map will receive its own Battle Royale mode in the mid-season update along with its own Gulag.

Leak reveals Vondel Gulag in Warzone 2 ahead of launch

Codspoitz recently shared this clip through their Telegram channel, which then got picked up by numerous other reputed leakers. Based on the clip, the Gulag appears to be based somewhere under a medieval establishment.

By design, it has three lanes with two long ones on the sides and a closed area in the middle for contesting the flag when the timer runs out.

The Gulag is reminiscent of the Gulag Showers, which hosted Gunfight matches in Modern Warfare (2019). It is dark and grim, providing an eerie feeling to players. The area, however, appears to be smaller than the original Gulag of Al Mazrah, and there's little to no scope for vertical action.

That said, it is worth noting that this information was derived from a leaked clip, and the Gulag may see a few changes by the time it officially launches.

This is all there is to know about the Vondel Gulag in Warzone 2. It is set to arrive with the Season 4 Reloaded update, but no date has been officially confirmed for its release. However, speculations hint that the mid-season update and the new Gulag and Battle Royale mode for Vondel are expected to launch on July 5 or July 12, 2023.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 are live. The update is available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

