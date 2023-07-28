All Faction Showdown Event challenges and rewards in Warzone 2 Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will bring in a new set of challenges called the Faction Showdown Event in the Season 5 update. This was announced in the official Call of Duty blog, with additional information on all the upcoming gameplay content coming to the battle royale in the next patch. However, the exact challenge conditions and rewards were not provided on the website.

Warzone 2 brings a long list of new playable content, cosmetics, and bundles with every seasonal update. While some of the bundles are featured exclusively in the store or locked behind the Battle Pass, some challenge events are introduced so that everyone can collect attractive skins. The Showdown Event will feature a similar set of weapon challenges that can be completed to obtain different rewards.

This article will outline the Faction Showdown Event challenge in Warzone 2 Season 5.

Faction Showdown Event challenges and rewards in Warzone 2 Season 5

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is scheduled to bring various challenges like the Faction Showdown Event in Season 5. The exact nature of the challenge list has not yet been revealed by Activision, alongside the rewards for completion. However, each challenge should feature a dedicated reward with a full event completion reward.

Warzone 2 Season 5 upcoming screenshot (Image via Activision)

Here is a list of all the probable challenges and their respective rewards that could be included in the challenge.

Secure a total of 50 Operator kills to complete the entire challenge.

A Calling Card and an Emblem will be rewarded to all participating players.

Challenges with kill conditions by utilizing Melee, Finishing moves, and Battle Rifle longshots. The rewards may be a special weapon blueprint for Battle Rifles.

Sub-machine guns, Launchers, and Lethal tools to secure kills will be another set of challenges. This may contain a stealthy Sub Machine Gun blueprint.

Vehicle skins, Tier skips, and weapon blueprints have been confirmed as part of the rewards.

Players who complete all five challenges for each faction will be eligible for a special reward. An Operator skin for either Soap or Horangi, universal weapon camo, and a one-hour Double Battle Pass XP token will be given out depending on the faction that wins.

It is important to note that the event will have two sides - Task Force 141 and Shadow Company. Players can switch sides as many times as they want to earn all the available rewards by completing the challenges provided by both. This will allow the community to rake in as many cosmetics and reward items as possible by contributing to the event from both the sides.

Warzone 2 upcoming Season 5 update (Image via Activision)

The event is reportedly going to start on August 4, 2023, and continue till the mid-seasonal update. However, a cease-fire or break is scheduled for August 16, 2023, according to the official Call of Duty blog.

The exact details of all the challenges and rewards may be released in the upcoming week or be directly presented in the battle royale. Be sure to follow Sportskeeda for more recent updates.