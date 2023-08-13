Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 2 includes the Resurgence mode as well as a new map called Ashika Island. When it comes to having the best impact on the battlefields in Warzone 2, Assault Rifles are among the best. They are light, powerful, and come with an extensive range of perks and loadout options.

The Ashika Island battlefield is much smaller than Al Mazrah and concentrates on mid-range and close-quarters combat, with plenty of areas to explore on the map. Choosing the right loadout is essential as it helps gamers farm more kills faster on.

Having the appropriate Assault Rifle loadout is critical for that battle royale. In this article, we've covered the top five Assault Rifles to use on smaller maps like Ashika Island in Warzone 2.

Note: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Tempus Razorback and 4 other best Assault Rifles loadouts to dominate Ashika Island in Warzone 2 Season 5

1) Tempus Razorback

Tempus Razorback loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Tempus Razorback first appeared in Modern Warfare 2 Season 4. This Assault Rifle is a close-to-medium-range SMG hybrid that performs well in gunfights, which is perfect for Ashika Island.

It features a smooth recoil profile, making it a reliable weapon for shooting down enemies at mid-range. If you have trouble controlling the recoil of the Assault Rifles in the game, the Tempus Razorback might be the perfect gun for you.

It also received a buff this season as its minimum damage and limb multipliers were increased. This loadout for the Assault Rifle provides the ideal balance of recoil management and bullet velocity. It features a quick TTK and is very simple to use, making it a fantastic close-to-medium range gun to use on Ashika Island in Warzone 2.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 16" TANKR-V

16" TANKR-V Muzzle: FJX Fulcrum Pro

FJX Fulcrum Pro Rear Grip: ERG-X1

ERG-X1 Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: DM Proto-Grip

2) M13B

M13B loadout (Image via sym.gg)

With a recent upgrade, the M13B is now the ideal choice for the Ashika Island map, thanks to its rapid mobility and high firing rate. It is a semi-automatic assault weapon in Warzone 2 that is similar to the SIG MCX in real life. The M13B has lately acquired popularity as a result of the Season 3 Reloaded buff.

This gun is one of the game's most versatile Assault Rifles. It has nearly no recoil and a magazine capacity of 60 rounds, more than enough to take down quite a number of enemies. The M13B excels in practically every range. This gun, in particular, is ideal for beginners. The following build prioritizes recoil control and long-range usability, which is great to use on Ashika Island.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: 14" Bruen Echelon

14" Bruen Echelon Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

3) Kastov 762

Kastov 762 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

The Kastov 762 has a fantastic blend of damage and firing speed, wiping down enemies on the battlefield when you choose the proper loadout to compliment its various features. Based on the real-world AK-103 assault rifle, the Kastov 762 works well for players searching for a gun that works at practically every range and in every situation on Ashika Island in Warzone 2.

The ideal Kastov loadout reflects this, emphasizing accuracy and recoil control to allow players of any skill level to defend themselves in Warzone 2. This build prioritizes recoil management and ADS speed at the expense of bullet velocity. This is great for fast-paced battles on Ashika Island.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: IG-K30 406mm

IG-K30 406mm Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Muzzle: TY-LR8

TY-LR8 Rear Grip: Demo-X2 Grip

Demo-X2 Grip Magazine: 40 Round Mag

4) M4

M4 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Strafing is one of the M4's main advantages in Warzone 2. Considering the weapon is quite light, it allows you to move quickly and fire at a high rate. With a 60-round magazine, it will undoubtedly assist you in getting out of tricky situations. It is best at medium range, but with the appropriate build, it can engage enemies at any distance on Ashika Island.

The gun has already established itself in the meta as the safe, beginner-friendly, and all-around decent weapon. You can't go wrong with the M4, which has a devastating TTK, an easy-to-control recoil pattern, and a decent damage range. This loadout is optimized for minimal recoil and ease of usage at the expense of iron sights, making it an ideal Assault Rifle for Ashika Island in Warzone 2.

Recommended loadout:

Barrel: Hightower 20" Barrel

Hightower 20" Barrel Muzzle: Komodo Heavy

Komodo Heavy Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Sakin ZX Grip Magazine: 60 Round Mag

60 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

5) Kastov 545

Kastov 545 loadout (Image via sym.gg)

Warzone 2 includes a wide variety of Assault Rifles, and the Kastov 545 might be one of the greatest to utilize with the appropriate setup on Ashika Island. This gun uses smaller 5.45mm bullets, allowing you to keep greater control when firing the weapon for extended periods of time.

Since the Kastov 545 is already quite a powerful Assault Rifle, we chose to increase mobility and reaction speeds with this loadout rather than increasing its damage. This build produces very low recoil, great velocity, good mobility, and ADS speed, and is also very simple to use on Ashika Island in Warzon 2.

Recommended loadout:

Muzzle: Komodo Heavy ( 0.8 0.35)

Komodo Heavy ( 0.8 0.35) Optic: Aim OP-V4 ( -3 -1.65)

Aim OP-V4 ( -3 -1.65) Ammunition: 5.45 High Velocity ( -0.29 -5.23)

5.45 High Velocity ( -0.29 -5.23) Barrel: IG-K30 406mm ( 0.18 -0.21)

IG-K30 406mm ( 0.18 -0.21) Magazine: 60 Round Mag

With the proper Assault Rifle loadout and understanding of the Ashika Island map, you'll be able to overpower your opponents and triumph in Warzone 2. It should be noted that these loadouts aren't in any particular order. For recent Warzone 2 Season 5 news, follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.