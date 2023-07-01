Best M4 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Modern Warfare 2 offers a robust selection of guns for you to choose from. They are classified into different categories based on weapon type, with one of the most popular being the Assault Rifle. Usually shortened to AR, these weapons are considered great picks that can fill almost any role adequately. They are well-suited for most roles without really filling a specific niche.

While this is true for all ARs, one weapon in this category is better than the rest in terms of versatility: the M4.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

What are the best perks and equipment for the M4 in Modern Warfare 2?

The M4's ability to fill any role makes it a great primary choice for any Modern Warfare 2 map or game mode. Choosing the right perks for it can be challenging, especially if you aren't sure what type of playstyle you want to employ.

Picking Battle Hardened and Scavenger as your base perks will allow you to withstand the effects of tactical equipment that might get thrown your way while also ensuring your M4's ammo will last in case you aren't killed. If you'd rather use this AR as a secondary weapon, you can replace either of these with Overkill.

Your Bonus Perk can either be Fast Hands for quick reloads and weapon swaps or Hardline if you want your Killstreaks to become more accessible in Modern Warfare 2. Lastly, your Ultimate Perk can be Quick Fix to further improve your survivability or High Alert if you want to watch your blind spots.

Your tactical equipment can be any grenade type that can impair your enemies and put them at a disadvantage, such as Flash, Stun, or Gas. Your lethal equipment can be the Frag Grenade or the Throwing Knife for extra damage.

What are the best attachments for the M4?

The M4 in Modern Warfare 2 does not produce as much damage as the ARs in the Kastovia platform. However, they are more mobile and have better recoil control while boasting decent damage.

The attachments on the M4 mostly focus on further improving its control:

45-Round Mag (Magazine): An extended mag increases the time needed in between reloads, which allows you to do better in longer, drawn-out gunfights

FSS OLE-V (Laser): While this attachment makes your laser visible during ADS, it also increases your ADS speed, Sprint to Fire Speed, and Aiming Stability

Demo Firm Grip (Underbarrel): This underbarrel grip attachment improves your overall control of the weapon by improving recoil and aiming stability while also improving Hip Fire Accuracy

Slimline Pro (Optic): This small optic provides you with a sight that allows for more precise shots when enemies are in the medium range

Echoless-80 (Muzzle): This is a sound suppressor that improves range, recoil smoothness, and bullet velocity, allowing your M4 to function better even at longer ranges

The Optic can be replaced with one that provides better zoom. However, do note that this will slow down your ADS further. If you want added firepower, you can replace the underbarrel with a grenade launcher or shotgun attachment.

You can also take out the muzzle and replace it with either a longer or shorter barrel, depending on whether you want to play a more CQB-oriented role or if you want to use your M4 like a mini-sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2.

There are plenty of weapons for you to choose from in Modern Warfare 2, so make sure to explore until you find one that is to your liking.

If you want to learn about the best M4 loadout for Warzone 2, check out this guide.

