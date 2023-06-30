Best STB 556 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

The STB 556 is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 known for its high mobility attributes. It belongs to the Bruen Bullpup platform and is one of the earliest unlocks of that family of weapons. Being an Assault Rifle, the STB 556's primary strength lies in its ability to engage in mid-range combat. However, thanks to its mobility statistics, the STB 556 also excels at close-quarter combat and is highly suited for aggressive plays.

However, the weapon on its own won't be able to deliver the best results. Players must equip the correct set of attachments and build an entire class around it with Perks and Equipment to complement the weapon. That said, this guide will take a closer look at the best STB 556 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

What is the best class setup for the STB 556 in Modern Warfare 2?

The STB 556 is a solid close-to-mid-range performer. Since in Modern Warfare 2, the scope for long-range engagements is rare; it is advised to pick a pistol as the secondary weapon instead of a Sniper or a Marksman Rifle. For this purpose, you can choose the X13 Auto or the FTAC Siege. Both are powerful weapons that can be used as SMGs as well.

Regarding Perks, it is advised to go with Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and finally, Ghost or High Alert. As for the Equipment, the ideal ones for this setup would be Stun Grenades and Semtex, both of which facilitate fast and aggressive gameplay.

This class setup will allow you to wield the STB 556 aggressively. However, they won't affect your gunfights as much. Therefore, you'll need to equip a few attachments that help boost the weapon's strengths and mitigate its weaknesses. The section below covers some of the best attachments for the STB 556 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

What are the best attachments for the STB 556?

The STB 556's strength lies in its mobility. Besides being highly mobile, the rifle has an easy-to-control recoil, making it easier to land your shots on the targets. As for the flaws, the Assault Rifle doesn't have many except for the fact that it suffers in long-range combat. That said, here are the best attachments for the STB 556 in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle: Sakin Tread-40

Sakin Tread-40 Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

Phase-3 Grip Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Stock: Bruen MX9 Stock

Sakin Tread-40 makes the weapon more accurate. Since it is a compensator, it dramatically reduces the recoil on the rifle by acting on both the horizontal and the vertical recoil. However, it comes at a cost and decreases the aim down sight speed.

Phase-3 Grip is another attachment that helps with accuracy. It improves the hip-fire accuracy of the rifle and stabilizes the recoil and the idle aim.

FTAC C11 Riser increases the aim down sight speed and the sprint to fire speed. It is one of the most important attachments for the STB 556 if you want to use it to make aggressive plays.

Bruen Q900 Grip too increases aim down sight speed and the sprint to fire speed. However, it negatively impacts recoil control. Fortunately, this is countered by the Sakin Tread-40.

Bruen MX9 Stock gives a significant boost to the weapon's mobility statistics. It increases the sprint speed with the gun equipped and decreases the time it takes to aim down the sight.

How to unlock the STB 556 in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlocking the STB 556 can be time-consuming if you are new to Modern Warfare 2. To acquire the rifle, you must reach a Military Rank of 41. This will unlock the STB 556 in the game and Warzone 2. If you have some extra Double XP tokens lying, this might be the right time to use them.

Once unlocked, it is advised to play a few matches with it to level it up and unlock the various attachments suggested in this guide, along with the attachment slots for them.

This is all there is to know about the best STB 556 loadout for Modern Warfare 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

