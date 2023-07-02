Best M13B loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more

Assault rifles are a popular choice of weapon in Modern Warfare 2 due to their versatility. Weapons that fall under the assault rifle (AR) category generally have excellent firepower, great maneuverability, decent firing rate, and good range. They don't necessarily excel in one particular role or fill a niche, unlike LMGs, SMGs, and SRs, but instead act as a jack-of-all-trades type of weapon.

One effective gun under the assault rifle category is the M13B, which can be unlocked by defeating The Chemist in DMZ, looting it from him, and successfully exfilling while maintaining it in your inventory.

Best class setup for the M13B for Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty @CallofDuty Call of Duty @CallofDuty



Get the Crash Team Rumble Weapons Bundle in the Call of Duty store. It's time to Crash the partyGet the Crash Team Rumble Weapons Bundle in the Call of Duty store. It's time to Crash the party 😜Get the Crash Team Rumble Weapons Bundle in the Call of Duty store. https://t.co/HAh2286mba Bring your own Wumpa Fruit 🥭The Crash Team Rumble Weapons Bundle is now back in the Call of Duty store @crashbandicoot twitter.com/CallofDuty/sta… Bring your own Wumpa Fruit 🥭The Crash Team Rumble Weapons Bundle is now back in the Call of Duty store @crashbandicoot twitter.com/CallofDuty/sta…

The M13B is one of the more accurate assault rifles at medium to long ranges in Modern Warfare 2 and ranks as one of the best in recoil management. In terms of ranking, it falls behind the M4 and the ISO Hemlock and is somewhat the opposite of the Kastov 762 when dealing with enemies at medium and long ranges.

Making sure you choose the right perks to go with your M13B loadout to maximize its effectiveness.

Your first Base Perk for this loadout will be Battle Hardened, which allows you to withstand the effects of tactical equipment in case someone tries to disorient you while aiming at an enemy down range. Your Second Base Perk is Strong Arm, so you can throw grenades further, matching the M13B's range.

Alternatively, you can choose Overkill as a Base Perk over Strong Arm if you want to carry a shotgun or an SMG as a secondary for dealing with close-range enemies.

For your Bonus Perk, Focus is a solid choice as it helps when aiming at long-range targets. Finally, your Ultimate Perk should be High Alert to make it harder for enemies to sneak up on you in Modern Warfare 2.

Meanwhile, your tactical equipment can be a Stun, Flash, or Smoke, all useful when you need to quickly escape or disorient an enemy. As for your lethal equipment, choose the Claymore or the Proximity Mine if you want to cover doorways, stairs, or corridors.

Alternatively, select the Throwing Knife if you want an extra option to deal with enemies at close range.

Best attachments for the M13B

Attachments for the M13B in Modern Warfare 2 should focus on capitalizing on its accuracy and making it as lethal as possible for medium and long-range encounters. Since it already boasts decent recoil management, boosting its overall maneuverability should be a priority.

Here are the attachments for the M13B in Modern Warfare 2:

14" Bruen Echelon (barrel): Adding a longer barrel to this AR will improve the overall range of the M13B with the bonus of added hip fire accuracy and extra recoil control

Cronen Mini Pro OR Slimline Pro (optic): Both are small optics that provide a dot sight for quicker target acquisition

Bruen Flash Grip (rear grip): This rear grip attachment improves your ADS speed to make up for what the ADS time lost by adding an optic.

VLK LZR 7MW (laser): Equipping this laser attachment improves your target acquisition further by increasing ADS and sprint-to-fire speed. It also boosts your aiming stability

Harbinger D20 (muzzle): This muzzle attachment is a sound suppressor that improves recoil smoothness, damage range, and bullet velocity.

If you prefer a bigger optic, opt for the VLK 4.0. An alternative rear grip is the Bruen GR-500 which improves your Flinch Resistance if you are unable to fight back efficiently once you get shot at in Modern Warfare 2.

These attachments focus primarily on taking advantage of the M13B's accuracy. To learn how to set up the M4 for Modern Warfare 2, check this loadout guide.

Poll : 0 votes