Best Fennec 45 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more 

The Fennec 45 is a submachine gun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It is the fastest-shooting SMG in this game, boasting a fire rate of 1,091 RPM (rounds per minute). This SMG is one of the go-to choices for individuals who prefer to play aggressively and engage in close-quarters combat. It is extremely mobile, allowing players to move around their enemies.

However, this fast fire rate comes at a cost. If players don't manage the Fennec's bullets properly, they may run out of ammo during a fight. Moreover, due to its impressive fire rate and low damage output per bullet, this SMG is difficult to use in mid-and-long-range combat. Hence, players will need to build a proper loadout for this weapon to make it more versatile.

This guide will offer a closer look at the best Fennec 45 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more for it.

What is the best class setup for the Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2?

Since MW2's Fennec 45 excels at close range, you'd usually be suggested to pick a firearm that succeeds at ranged combat for the secondary slot. However, in this title, the scope for distance encounters is rare, and most fights happen across mid and close ranges. Moreover, since this gun is built for aggression, a long-range weapon would do little to negate its flaws.

Hence, it is advised to pick an FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto pistol in the secondary slot. For the Perk Package, you should go with Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and Ghost.

However, Perks are preferential, and you should pick them according to your playstyle. When it comes to Equipment, it is advised to use Stun Grenades and Semtex.

Best attachments for the Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2

The Fennec 45 is an SMG that is built for aggression and meant for fast-paced gameplay. Hence, if you are planning on using this gun, you should leverage its strengths. This will transform it into a force to be reckoned with, especially on smaller maps. For this, you will need to make this SMG more mobile than it already is while ensuring it's more accurate.

That said, here are the best attachments for the Fennec 45:

Barrel: Fennec Covert Force

Fennec Covert Force Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: Fennec Mag 45

Fennec Mag 45 Rear Grip: Fennec Stippled Grip

Fennec Stippled Grip Stock: FTAC Locktight Stock

The Fennec Covert Force acts as a suppressor that not only increases this gun's damage range but also enhances its bullet velocity and hip fire accuracy.

The FSS Sharkfin 90 improves idle aiming stability without taking a toll on other attributes of this gun. This is why it is a must-use with the Fennec 45.

The Fennec Mag 45 ensures that you don't end up reloading this gun mid-fight. If you're using the firearm without attachment, you may find yourself running out of bullets more often.

The Fennec Stippled Grip helps with managing recoil. This will make the weapon more accurate and make sure all your bullets hit your target.

The FTAC Locktight Stock increases this gun's mobility statistics. It improves sprint speed when the gun is equipped, aim-down sight speed, and the crouch movement speed of your character.

How to unlock the Fennec 45 in Modern Warfare 2

Unlocking the Fennec 45 is pretty straightforward. This title makes it accessible automatically when you reach a Military Rank of Level 38. To get to Level 38 quickly, you can play a few matches of Hardpoint, Domination, or other objective-based game modes that reward players with a lot of experience points. If you have Double XP tokens lying around, you can use them to level up even quicker.

Once this SMG is unlocked, it is advised to play a few matches with the weapon. This will help you level it up and make the various attachments suggested in this guide accessible. You'll also need to unlock the slots for these items to use them.

That is all there is to know about the best Fennec 45 loadout for Modern Warfare 2.

