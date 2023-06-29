Best Kastov 545 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 Season 4: Class setup, attachments, and more 

The Kastov 545 is an Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It belongs to the Kastovia platform and is a variant of the heavy-hitting Kastov 762. However, unlike the 762, the weapon trades high damage output for a faster fire rate and more mobility. This makes it a more versatile option over the 762 and fares well in the game's smaller (Core) maps.

If players are willing to use the Kastov 545 in their matches, they will need to equip a few attachments to make the most out of it. This guide takes a closer look at the best Kastov 545 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, along with the best Perks, Equipment, and more.

What is the best class setup for the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2?

The Kastov 545 is a versatile rifle in Modern Warfare 2. It is capable of handling medium-range as well as close-range combat pretty well. In fact, at distances up to 24 meters, the Assault Rifle boasts a time-to-kill of only 184ms.

However, the scope for long-range combat in Modern Warfare 2 is rare (except for Battle maps). Hence, it is advised to equip an FTAC Siege or the X13 Auto pistol alongside the Kastov 545 for the best results. As for the Perks, you are recommended to go with Double Time, Battle Hardened, Fast Hands, and Ghost.

When it comes to Equipment, you should pick the Stun Grenades and Semtex. For Field Upgrades, you can pick any depending on your play style and preferences.

While this class will certainly help you win more matches, it won't have a drastic impact on your 1v1 win percentage. For this purpose, you will have to tweak the gun using attachments.

What are the best attachments for the Kastov 545?

The Kastov 545 is a solid mid-range performer and boasts brilliant mobility stats. Although it doesn't deal the most damage in the weapon category, the weapon makes up for it with a faster fire rate, which reduces its time-to-kill drastically. Hence, the attachments for this rifle will focus on increasing its damage range, making it more accurate and mobile.

The following attachments are recommended for the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2:

Muzzle: VLK Koloss Flash Hider

Barrel: IG-K30 406MM

Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Optic: Cronen Mini Pro/Slimline Pro

The VLK Koloss Flash Hider, as the name suggests, conceals the muzzle flash that will make it difficult for your enemies to locate your position immediately, especially on the darker maps. It helps with the recoil as well.

The IG-K30 406MM boosts the damage range of the rifle along with the bullet velocity. This attachment will also help you control the recoil.

The Edge-47 Grip stabilizes the rifle's recoil and idle aiming stability, making it more accurate for ranged combat.

The True-Tac Grip gives a boost to the mobility of the gun by increasing its aim-down sight speed and sprint-to-fire speed.

The Cronen Mini Pro or the Slimline Pro are both brilliant choices for optics. Both offer a clean and precise sight of the targets.

How to unlock the Kastov 545 in Modern Warfare 2?

Unlocking the Kastov 545 isn't particularly difficult. Since it belongs to the Kastovia platform, you will have to use other guns of this family of weapons to ultimately get a hold of the rifle. Here's how you can unlock the Kastov 545:

First, you must reach the Military Rank of Level 23. This will unlock the Kastov 762. Next, use the Kastov 762 and get it to Level 10. Doing so will unlock the Kastov 545.

Once acquired, it is advised to play a few matches with the Kastov 545 to level up the weapon and unlock the several attachments and their slots.

This is all there is to know about the best Kastov 545 loadout for Modern Warfare 2. Follow Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section for the latest news about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

