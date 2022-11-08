Modern Warfare 2 guide: How to unlock the Slimline Pro optic

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally underway, and has brought a plethora of new additions and changes to the game. One of the major upgrades the title has received is in terms of customizability. It introduced a host of attachments and weapon modifications. The Slimline Pro optic is one of the attachments that has been receiving a lot of attention recently.

The upgraded Gunsmith 2.0 system enables users to modify their weapons to their heart's content. However, it is infamous for possessing a complex progression system. While many attachments have a given way to unlock them, the Slime Pro optic lacks such information in the game.

This article will take a closer look at the Slimline Pro optic in Modern Warfare 2.

A guide to the Slimline Pro optic in Modern Warfare 2

The Slimline Pro optic is present in the game as an unlockable attachment. Fans have been looking forward to equipping this with their weapons; however, they haven't been able to do so.

This is because there is no way at the moment for gamers to unlock it, despite the fact that it is present in the title. It is speculated that the attachment will be available to unlock after Season One drops on November 16, along with Warzone 2.0, and the most awaited DMZ mode.

Season One is slated to introduce various new weapons to Modern Warfare 2. It is possible that leveling up one of those upcoming guns will enable players to acquire the Slimline Pro optical sight.

However, if they wish to give the attachment a try right now, they can simply head over to a Private match. To do this, follow the steps below:

1) From your Modern Warfare 2 main menu, navigate to the Private Match tab and select "Create A Private Match."

Creating a private lobby in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

2) Then, select the game mode of your choice.

3) Now navigate to the weapons tab and proceed to customize one. Using Gunsmith 2.0's interface, equip the Slimline Pro optic for your preferred gun.

4) Once that is done, proceed to start the match. Upon spawning, you can use the Slimline Pro optic.

Slimline Pro red dot sight in Modern Warfare 2 (Image via Activision)

The optical sight is clean and provides an unobstructed view of the target. Once available, this attachment will become a must-use for weapon classes such as assault rifles and sub-machine guns.

Alternatives to Slimline Pro

Since it is not available at the moment, it is recommended to use other optical sights in the game that offer a clean and clear view of one's enemies as well as the environment. There are two such sights available, one comes with a green dot and the other comes with a blue dot.

Both are amazing in core multiplayer modes and offer excellent visibility. They are:

1) Cronen Mini Red Dot

Cronen Mini Red Dot (Image via Activision)

Although this attachment is called a red dot, it comes with a green reticle. It is one of the earliest unlockables and provides a proper vision of enemy targets. To unlock it, you will have to upgrade the FSS Hurricane SMG to level 3.

2) Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro (Image via Activision)

This is another incredible choice for a concise and clean optical sight. To unlock the Cronen Mini Pro, you will have to equip the Shotgun - Expedite 12 and progress it through to Level 7. Once done, the attachment will be unlocked for all the weapons in the game that support it.

This is all there is to know about the Slimline Pro optic in Modern Warfare 2. The attachment will be available to unlock after Season One of the game launches this November 16.

