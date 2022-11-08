Modern Warfare 2: How to achieve complete progression before the launch of Season 1

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is the biggest first-person shooter title of 2022, with record-breaking worldwide sales and millions of players loading into the game across all platforms. Featuring all-new combat mechanics as well as a large arsenal of weapons, Modern Warfare 2 commences a new era in the franchise.

Following its October 28 global release, Modern Warfare 2 is preparing for its first season, which arrives on November 16. It features unique weapons, game modes, Warzone 2.0, new operators, and more.

What players can achieve in Modern Warfare 2 before Season 1 arrives

With its global release on October 28, Modern Warfare 2 is currently in its pre-season stage. This will allow players to acclimate to the latest Call of Duty title before the arrival of Season One, which will feature Warzone 2.0.

That being said, here's a list of achievements that'll help players complete Modern Warfare 2 before Season 0ne arrives on November 16.

1) Completing the Campaign

A look at the campaign rewards in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 introduces Task Force 141, which features some of the most iconic characters in the Call of Duty universe, in a thrilling and gripping main story campaign.

Upon successful completion of the campaign, players will unlock the following rewards which will help them immensely in both Multiplayer and the upcoming Warzone 2.0:

Four Base Operators: Chuy, Nova, Reyes, and Hutch

Chuy, Nova, Reyes, and Hutch Four Player Calling cards: Soap’s Determination, Chainlinked, Gaz & Shadow Comapny Ops

Soap’s Determination, Chainlinked, Gaz & Shadow Comapny Ops M4 'Union Guard' weapon blueprint

Emblem: What’s Done Is Done

What’s Done Is Done 30-minute double XP token x2

x2 30-minute double weapon XP token x2

x2 One hour double XP token x2

x2 One-hour double weapon XP token x2

2) Achieve Military Rank 55

Before the Season Prestige System is put into effect following Season 1 on November 16th, it is advised to complete the first Player Level journey by reaching the Military Rank 55. Furthermore, reaching this rank ensures that players have unlocked most of the base Loadout items, which include:

Weapon Platforms

Equipments

Killstreaks

Special Ops Kit

3) Unlocking every weapon and attachment

Infinity Ward introduces the new Gunsmith system with MW2 (Image via Activision)

Modern Warfare 2's new Gunsmith system introduces the Weapon Platform, allowing players to unlock different weapons under branching progression systems. Furthermore, they can unlock the same attachments for all the weapons at the same time.

The new system enables players to quickly unlock the game's large collection of highly-customizable guns and tune them.

It is advisable to unlock all 51 weapons under 27 different Weapon Platforms. This will help prepare for any incoming meta with the release of Warzone 2.0.

4) Leveling up at least one Special Ops Kit to level 5

Players can compelte daily challenges to earn Special Ops stars (Image via Activision)

Players are required to earn Special Ops Stars through Special Ops weekly missions or Daily Challenges to fully upgrade at least one of the Special Ops Kits. These kits allow one to fulfill a specific role in their team during Special Ops missions and upcoming Raids.

The following are the three types of Special Ops kits that players can upgrade and each one varies based on playstyle:

Assault Kit - Offensive/aggressive playstyle

- Offensive/aggressive playstyle Medic Kit - Healer/support playstyle

- Healer/support playstyle Recon - Scout playstyle

5) Unlocking Operators

A look at the operators available in MW2 with the release (Image via Activision)

Apart from the four operators rewarded throughout the campaign, players can unlock more than a dozen and a half operators in Modern Warfare 2 through Operator Challenges and even earn XP boosts.

The operators are divided into two factions - KorTac and SpecGru. This includes some of the most memorable characters in the game such as Soap, Ghost, Farrah, and more incoming with later seasons.

6) Unlock Mastery Camos

The legendary Gold Mastery Camo in MW2 (Image via Activision)

Unlocking new Camos for your favorite weapon has become a lot easier through the Weapon Platforms system. Now requiring only four challenges for gunsmith weapons, players can easily start their journey to unlock the coveted Mastery Camos - Gold, Platinum, Polyatomic, and Orion.

7) Completing Weapon Mastery challenges

The Weapon Mastery challenge for the M4 in MW2 (Image via Activision)

If Master Camos isn't enough, players can flaunt their commitment to their favorite weapon by completing the Weapon Mastery challenges. Completing a dedicated Mastery Challenge with the weapon in its corresponding Mastery Camo will reward players with a new Calling Card and Emblem.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is now available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC (via Battle.Net and Steam).

