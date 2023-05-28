What is ADS in Call of Duty?

Activision first introduced Call of Duty in 2003, which was developed by Infinity Ward. Since then, the game has gradually received improvements in all aspects, including graphics, gunplay, mechanics, and everything in between. The first-person shooter revolutionized the gaming industry as it brought in various never-seen-before ideas.

One of the most impactful concepts first adopted by the franchise was aim-down sights (ADS), which has now become a standard feature in all games in this genre. Before this notion, they had regular crosshairs without any depth, where players shot guns from their hips.

Exploring what the ADS feature does in Call of Duty games

After ADS' introduction in the franchise, the skill ceiling of first-person shooter games increased tremendously because players who did not aim with their iron sights were punished with decreased accuracy. Even though they could aim using their regular crosshairs in the middle of the screen to shoot down enemies, using ADS improved precision.

The feature in Call of Duty is simply when the player brings up the scope to their eyes to get a better view of the enemies and improve their weapon accuracy.

To use ADS, hold down the L2/LT button on consoles, or the right-click on mouse to bring up the gun and stop hip-firing, which is the default mode while shooting a weapon.

Players can also aim down the sights when a scope is attached to their weapon, and they want to see through the scope. This feature is especially used when a sniper rifle is equipped, because shooting from the hips has the highest negative impact on accuracy.

The feature has seen a lot of improvements over the years, more so in the latest Call of Duty games like Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The ADS feature now has more options that give players more choices as to what FOV (field of view) preference suits them better while aiming down the sights.

The options include Independent and Affected ADS FOV. These can be changed by going into the game's Graphics Settings, clicking View, and lastly "ADS Field of View."

Independent - Zooms the FOV to its usual value, which is the default FOV setting in the game, which is 80. This helps players see their enemies more clearly as it zooms in more while aiming down sights.

Affected - Sets the ADS zoom to the same value as the player's current FOV setting, which results in no zooming in while aiming down sights. This helps keep the FOV more consistent, which is preferred by some players.

Gamers can test out both options in Call of Duty to find out which suits them more. Lastly, to master this feature, they can complete the ADS challenges in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2, which ask them to get a certain amount of kills using a gun while aiming down the sights.

