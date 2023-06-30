PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best console for gaming in 2023?

The PS5 and the Xbox Series X are the most popular high-performance video game consoles sold today. Both are capable of 4K gaming with modern technologies like ray tracing, costing the same: $499. In addition, Sony and Microsoft are actively pushing to improve the games library on either of these platforms.

Although the PlayStation and the Xbox have their differences, choosing between them can be difficult for gamers looking for their first home video game console in 2023.

In this article, we will pitch the ninth-generation gaming machines and try to answer the billion-dollar question that has ravaged the gaming machine for the last one and a half decades: Xbox or PlayStation.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X both deliver solid gaming experiences

Both Sony and Microsoft have fine-tuned the experience on their gaming machines. These days, users can have a blast while playing video games on either machine. Thus, we must look at other factors before deciding between the consoles.

Video games and exclusives

Sony's biggest selling point for the last couple of generations was its exclusives. However, Xbox has caught up with the Japanese tech juggernaut after acquiring studios like Bethesda and, more recently, Activision.

Both consoles have fantastic libraries as of writing: there's something to keep you engaged for thousands of hours. However, many gamers might counter this statement — the PlayStation still has better exclusives. I agree with that. However, Xbox's games are nothing to skimp on.

Do you own a gaming PC?

Another question you need to answer: do you have or plan on buying a gaming PC? If the answer to this is a yes, avoid buying an Xbox. Every game on the Microsoft console is also released on a PC nowadays. You can enjoy most of them with a $10 subscription (Game Pass for PC) on the day of the release.

If you have a gaming PC, spend the cash on a PS5. While some PS exclusives have started launching on Steam and Epic Games, a vast library is still available on the console. Furthermore, all upcoming exclusives like Spider-Man 2 will remain locked to the platform for several years.

Monthly subscription plans

Microsoft dominated the monthly subscription plan domain until 2022 when Sony introduced its new PS Plus plans. Much like Game Pass, these plans bundle a vast library of games for gamers to play as long as they are subscribed. Here's a quick look at the plans side-by-side:

Xbox Game Pass PlayStation Plus Monthly price Standard: $10.99/month, Ultimate: $16.99/month Essential: $9.99/month, Extra: $14.99/month, Premium: $17.99/month Platforms Xbox, PC, Tablets, TV PlayStation, PC (Cloud only) Online access No Yes Cloud storage Yes Yes Multi-device Yes Yes Total game count 300+ up to 400 Added services Xbox Live Gold and EA Play (only with Game Pass Ultimate); Cloud streaming access (only with Ultimate) PS4 (only with Extra+), PS3, PS2, and PSP games (only with PS Premium); Cloud streaming access (only with Premium); game trials Member discounts Yes Yes

The two plans are equivalent to each other in terms of overall features and game availability. For a small monthly fee, gamers get dozens of high-quality games they can play as much as they want. Often, the plans are on sale. For instance, Microsoft sold eight months of Game Pass Ultimate for just $10 a few months ago to help increase the plan's popularity.

Is the PS5 or the Xbox Series X more powerful?

Put simply: the Xbox Series X is more powerful. The console packs beefier hardware under its hood. The Scarlett graphics processor powering the console is almost equivalent to the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT. In contrast, the Sony console's Oberon GPU packs only as much power as the Nvidia RTX 2070 Super.

It is worth noting that the 6700 XT and the 2070 Super aren't far from each other in terms of gaming prowess. TechPowerUp's relative performance charts show that the RDNA 2-powered GPU is about 18% faster than the Turing-based Team Green pixel pusher.

This is pretty evident from the fact that the PS5 console is relying on dynamic resolution and lower resolutions in multiple new games. The Xbox, on the other hand, is faring slightly better in terms of rendering performance.

However, game developers fine-tune their titles to run the best on either console, and this shouldn't be a serious issue until Sony and Microsoft launch mid-cycle refreshes (a PS5 Pro or a new Xbox Series X).

Which one among the PS5 and the Xbox Series X should you buy?

Our recommendation is the PS5, given that its library is better than the Xbox. But, I feel strongly about titles like Forza, Gears of War, Halo, and Microsoft Flight Simulator and have enjoyed all of them. To be frank, choosing between a PlayStation and an Xbox has never been harder. However, you won't be disappointed with either of them.

Poll : 0 votes