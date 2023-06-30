Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti vs AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT vs RTX 3070: Which is the best mid-range GPU for gaming?

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is the new budget offering from Team Green, and the card brings efficiency and performance improvements to those on a budget. The GPU was initially launched for a hefty $400 price tag, which is now considered to be the upper range of the budget segment. Interestingly, 1440p gaming cards like the RX 6700 XT and the RTX 3070 have been discounted enough to cost almost as much as the 4060 Ti these days.

Gamers might get confused between the 70-class GPUs from the last generation and newer video cards like the RTX 4060 Ti and the 4060. While the Ada Lovelace cards have their set of selling points: frame generation and much better power efficiency, to name a few, the last-gen cards are tried and tested. This makes them more reliable.

In this article, we will pitch the $400 40 series GPU against the RX 6700 XT and the RTX 3070 from the last gen. We will try to figure out which offers the most value for gamers.

Is the new Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti worth buying over the last-gen RX 6700 XT and RTX 3070?

Before delving into the performance differences between the 4060 Ti and the last-gen RX 6700 XT and RTX 3070, let's look at the on-paper specs of these GPUs. It is worth noting that an apples-to-apples comparison isn't possible since the cards are based on wildly different architectures.

Specs

The RX 6700 XT has a lot of positives going for it at first glance. The GPU comes with a larger 12 GB memory buffer that will help while playing video games at higher resolutions like 1440p. Both the Nvidia cards come with 8 GB of VRAM.

It is worth noting that the company is planning to launch a 16 GB version of the 4060 Ti for $499. however, that will make it the costliest card in this comparison. Also, the GPU doesn't launch until later in July.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Nvidia RTX 3070 Graphics processor AD106 Navi 22 GA104 Shading units/CUDA cores 4,352 2,560 5,888 TMUs 136 160 184 ROPs 48 64 96 Memory size 8 GB 12 GB 8 GB Memory type 18 Gbps 128-bit GDDR6 16 Gbps 192-bit GDDR6 14 Gbps 256-bit GDDR6 RT cores 34 40 46 Compute units N/A 40 N/A TDP 160W 230W 220W Price $399 $319 $409.99

AMD also wins in terms of pricing. The 6700 XT has been massively discounted to stay competitive against the likes of the RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 4060.

In comparison, the 4060 Ti is selling for $399, while the 3070 has been discounted to $409.99. Thus, the 6700 XT is way cheaper than the RTX 4060 Ti and the 3070 it was launched to take on. The cheapest listing for this card on Newegg is $319 as of writing.

Performance

In terms of raw rasterization performance, the three cards are pretty close to each other. Do note that these numbers are without upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR turned on at 1080p. Turning on DLSS 3 on the new 60-class GPU will boost its performance, as we found in our review.

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Nvidia RTX 3070 Spider-Man Remastered 109 113 109 Hitman III 103 112 10 A Plague Tale: Requiem 56 54 58 Cyberpunk 2077 58 58 58 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 110 116 110 Watch Dogs: Legion 66 73 69 Far Cry 6 93 101 94

However, the 6700 XT has an impressive price-to-performance ratio. It is also about $100 cheaper than its Nvidia counterparts, and despite its cheaper price tag, the card can easily outperform Team Green counterparts. Thus, if you intend on gaming at 1080p, the 6700 XT is the much better option today.

Poll : 0 votes