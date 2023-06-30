Create

Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti vs AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT vs RTX 3070: Which is the best mid-range GPU for gaming?

By Arka Mukherjee
Modified Jun 30, 2023 04:46 GMT
The RTX 4060 Ti is competing head-to-head with the RX 6700 XT and the RTX 3070 (Image via Nvidia and AMD)
The RTX 4060 Ti is competing head-to-head with the RX 6700 XT and the RTX 3070 (Image via Nvidia and AMD)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is the new budget offering from Team Green, and the card brings efficiency and performance improvements to those on a budget. The GPU was initially launched for a hefty $400 price tag, which is now considered to be the upper range of the budget segment. Interestingly, 1440p gaming cards like the RX 6700 XT and the RTX 3070 have been discounted enough to cost almost as much as the 4060 Ti these days.

Gamers might get confused between the 70-class GPUs from the last generation and newer video cards like the RTX 4060 Ti and the 4060. While the Ada Lovelace cards have their set of selling points: frame generation and much better power efficiency, to name a few, the last-gen cards are tried and tested. This makes them more reliable.

In this article, we will pitch the $400 40 series GPU against the RX 6700 XT and the RTX 3070 from the last gen. We will try to figure out which offers the most value for gamers.

Is the new Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti worth buying over the last-gen RX 6700 XT and RTX 3070?

youtube-cover

Before delving into the performance differences between the 4060 Ti and the last-gen RX 6700 XT and RTX 3070, let's look at the on-paper specs of these GPUs. It is worth noting that an apples-to-apples comparison isn't possible since the cards are based on wildly different architectures.

Specs

The RX 6700 XT has a lot of positives going for it at first glance. The GPU comes with a larger 12 GB memory buffer that will help while playing video games at higher resolutions like 1440p. Both the Nvidia cards come with 8 GB of VRAM.

It is worth noting that the company is planning to launch a 16 GB version of the 4060 Ti for $499. however, that will make it the costliest card in this comparison. Also, the GPU doesn't launch until later in July.

Nvidia RTX 4060 TiAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTNvidia RTX 3070
Graphics processorAD106Navi 22GA104
Shading units/CUDA cores4,3522,5605,888
TMUs136160184
ROPs486496
Memory size8 GB12 GB8 GB
Memory type18 Gbps 128-bit GDDR616 Gbps 192-bit GDDR614 Gbps 256-bit GDDR6
RT cores344046
Compute unitsN/A40N/A
TDP160W230W220W
Price$399$319$409.99

AMD also wins in terms of pricing. The 6700 XT has been massively discounted to stay competitive against the likes of the RTX 3060 Ti and the RTX 4060.

In comparison, the 4060 Ti is selling for $399, while the 3070 has been discounted to $409.99. Thus, the 6700 XT is way cheaper than the RTX 4060 Ti and the 3070 it was launched to take on. The cheapest listing for this card on Newegg is $319 as of writing.

Performance

youtube-cover

In terms of raw rasterization performance, the three cards are pretty close to each other. Do note that these numbers are without upscaling technologies like DLSS and FSR turned on at 1080p. Turning on DLSS 3 on the new 60-class GPU will boost its performance, as we found in our review.

Nvidia RTX 4060 TiAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTNvidia RTX 3070
Spider-Man Remastered109113109
Hitman III10311210
A Plague Tale: Requiem565458
Cyberpunk 2077585858
Shadow of the Tomb Raider110116110
Watch Dogs: Legion667369
Far Cry 69310194

However, the 6700 XT has an impressive price-to-performance ratio. It is also about $100 cheaper than its Nvidia counterparts, and despite its cheaper price tag, the card can easily outperform Team Green counterparts. Thus, if you intend on gaming at 1080p, the 6700 XT is the much better option today.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...