How to enter Xbox Series X Porsche Edition giveaway?

You can enter to win one of 75 special-edition Xbox Series X consoles born out of a collaboration between Porsche and Xbox to celebrate the sports car manufacturer's 75th anniversary. The two have established a strong partnership because of the recent popularity of the Forza racing game series. Xbox and Porsche unveiled the exclusive console for the first time at the Summer Games Fest opening night event.

This article will explore the crucial information about the console and how to buy it.

What is the Xbox Series X Porsche 75th Anniversary Edition?

In honor of Porsche's 75th anniversary, Xbox has announced that it will collaborate with the renowned company to produce six console designs with unique themes.

Although many of these designs have additional Porsche racing flair, the main one unveiled today at the Summer Game Fest 2023 has a white base. The remaining five console designs will be revealed after some time. This includes a white 75th Anniversary Edition console with a custom white controller.

There will be 75 Xbox consoles with Porsche themes made in total. Other models are inspired by vintage racing cars like the 1971 "pink pig" 917/20 and the 1998 race-winning 911 GT1. Each of these is inspired by a different era in Porsche's racing history.

Will the Xbox Series X Porsche Edition be available for sale?

These devices aren't for sale. Instead, they are being distributed through a competition. The contest began today and runs till October 1, 2023.

Furthermore, it's also announced at the Summer Game Fest that only the residents of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany can enter the competition to win one of the six 75th Anniversary Edition consoles.

If you want to participate in the giveaway, go to the official website and submit your details.

However, this isn't the first time Xbox has held a sweepstakes for custom Xbox Series X consoles. Previously there have been campaigns for Game of Thrones, Star Wars, and Garfield.

With the latest installment of the Forza Motorsport series scheduled to debut on Xbox Series X|S later this year, Porsche will surely play a significant role in the game. The Xbox Games Showcase is anticipated to include it later this week.

