5 best Ubisoft+ games to play on Xbox consoles

Ubisoft+ has finally arrived for Xbox users, who can enjoy a huge roster of games from the gaming giants. The subscription is available on multi-access, which offers a vast library across consoles, PC, and the cloud.

The complete list of games on consoles is lesser as some titles have been made exclusively for PC. Nevertheless, there are plenty of amazing titles subscribers can avail themselves of. The games even include all the paid DLCs on the Ubisoft+ subscription, offering a comprehensive experience to Xbox users.

Top 5 Ubisoft+ games that every Xbox user should play

5) Anno 1800

Anno 1800 is regarded as one of the best colony-management titles in recent times. Initially released in 2019, the game’s console version was released in March 2023, and it includes the base game with all the post-launch DLCs.

Ubisoft+ users can enjoy all this on their Xbox consoles, but only on the current-gen. The aim is to build their society on the island, establish trade routes, and make it prosper. It’s much easier said than done, and playing at higher difficulties can be an exciting challenge.

4) Riders Republic

There are some interesting racing games available for Ubisoft+ users on Xbox. The Crew series is one of those, and they are worthwhile shouts. However, Riders Republic is far more unique in terms of its gameplay. Similar to The Crew, a player can race in different types of vehicles in Riders Republic. However, few games can boast about racing in categories like mountain biking.

In this game, players can enjoy massive races with others online, leading to some thrilling action. A career mode is also there, allowing players the choice to play a narrative-based solo experience. Riders Republic also contains licensed equipment, venues, and tournaments to add to the authenticity. While the console version has some limitations, it remains a highly satisfying experience.

3) The Division 2 (Gold Edition)

The Division became the most valuable new IP in gaming in 2016. Some will argue that the second part is even better regarding the different game modes and actions it offers. The Division 2 continues the story of the first title and takes players to a post-apocalyptic Washington, DC. The player’s task is to help rebuild society and combat the villains who caused the chaos in the first place.

Ubisoft+ subscribers will also enjoy all the expansions that have been released. Xbox players can enjoy a new story in the form of the Warlords of New York expansion. There is still plenty of live content being released by Ubisoft so that players can enjoy a variety of new gameplay elements. The game can be played solo, but the PvE experience offers plenty more for everyone to enjoy.

2) Far Cry 6

Since its initial success, the Far Cry series has been a bit of a mixed bag following a few years of dullness. Far Cry 6 is still a positive addition, as players are tasked with taking down a tyrannical dictator. As usual, the game focuses on a strong, narrative-based campaign that takes players to the island of Yara.

Players will be playing as Dani Rojas, who will have a hard challenge on their hands. Usurping dictator Castillo won’t be easy on an island sprawling with enemies of all types. Players have the option to enjoy the co-op with their friends. The Ubisoft+ membership will also provide Xbox players with all the additional DLCs at no extra cost.

1) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Many loyalists haven’t appreciated the new path the newer Assassin’s Creed games adopted. The latest release, Valhalla, has been an overall success. Released in 2020, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla puts players in the shoes of Eivor, who leads his Viking clan in England. He will soon get embroiled in the age-old war between the Assassins and the Templars, and players will find out more throughout their journey.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is one of the most popular picks on the Ubisoft+ subscription. Members will enjoy all the expansions, featuring new storylines, enemies, and more. Valhalla is a more recent title and boasts current-gen capabilities on the Xbox Series XlS.

