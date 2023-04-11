The Division 2 is a unique looter-shooter game developed and published by Ubisoft. In this third-person shooter, players step into the shoes of a Division agent and are tasked with helping reclaim Washington DC, currently overrun by hostile enemy factions. Tom Clancy's The Division 2 has a lot of interesting elements that work in its favor. However, like other games, it has its fair share of issues.

Keeping this in mind, here's a quick rundown on whether you should play the game in 2023 or not.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Should you play The Division 2 in 2023?

If you're into shooter games such as Call of Duty and Battlefield, then The Division 2 train may be well-suited for you in 2023. The game made waves during its launch, but it was restricted to the Ubisoft store, forcing many players to stay away from the title.

However, it recently made its way to Steam, and ever since, players have begun trying it out. While the storyline picks up from where its predecessor left off, The Division 2 is, in essence, a straightforward title, like most shooters. The premise is simple: if something shoots you, shoot back at it.

There are multiple sources from where you can get gear. You can pick up weapons and ammo by defeating enemies and by rummaging through various chests littered across the open world. You can also purchase gear from vendors at the White House and at different settlements.

The Division 2 also has a tutorial section, which is mainly on-screen text, that provides details about the mechanics. However, the text tutorial is considered a drawback by some players. You can craft your own weapons and gear besides adding mods to your weapons and armor pieces. But you will have to figure out which mod fits which piece of gear.

There's also a mechanic that allows you to swap perks from one piece of gear to another, but the process can be complex, and you will need to get the hang of it first before using it effectively. If you own the base game, you will be restricted to Level 30. However, with the Warlords of New York expansion, players gain access to another 10 levels.

Overall mechanics mostly work in favor of game

There's also a concept of World Levels that players will start getting after reaching level 30. These world levels aren't really governed by the XP earned. Instead, it is calculated based on the gear level players have, which is similar to how the Power Level works in Destiny 2.

You will also come across Exotics in The Division 2. These pieces of gear drastically enhance your damage output and survivability. Considering its MMORPG nature, you can create class-specific builds and save your loadouts. But you won't be making builds until you hit level 40 in the game.

However, these classes are locked, and you will have to finish the base game story to access them. If you don't own the Warlords of New York expansion, you can only access three classes, but with the expansion, all six classes can be accessed.

Having said that, if you're looking for an MMO that does not have too many complicated mechanics, you should consider playing The Division 2 in 2023. If you do purchase the title, make sure to get the expansion, as you will have access to more content and some specific gear drops.

You will also be able to complete most of the content in The Division 2 solo. Yes, there's an option to play with others, but that's not always mandatory.

One of the major drawbacks of the title is that after a certain point, it can feel a little repetitive, an issue with most MMOs. Once you've completed the main storyline and you want to access dungeons and raids, you will need to reach a certain power level. That's where the XP grind comes into play.

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is a fun third-person looter-shooter and is definitely worth playing in 2023. If you like playing titles like Destiny 2 and Warframe, you will enjoy this offering from Ubisoft.

