All new weapons and armor set in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3

The Division 2 is all set to get a new season in February 2023, alongside tons of QoL changes and updates. Ubisoft has named one of its biggest patches "Project Resolve," which aims to improve the player experience. However, aside from the changes to this game's core aspects, some new equipment will be made available in this update as well.

This article lists all weapons and armor pieces across every rarity that are scheduled to arrive with Year 5 Season 3 of The Division 2.

List of all upcoming gears in The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3

1) New armor, gear sets, and talents

Aegis Mask in The Division 2 (Image via Patrick Wolf)

The following is a list of all upcoming gear sets and talents coming in the Year 5 Season 3 according to the patch notes:

Palisade Steelworks gear set: 1 Piece equipped grants +10% Armor on Kill, 2 Pieces equipped grants +60% Health, 3 Pieces equipped grants +1 Skill Tier

1 Piece equipped grants +10% Armor on Kill, 2 Pieces equipped grants +60% Health, 3 Pieces equipped grants +1 Skill Tier Named chest: Combustor with Perfectly Explosive Delivery. After performing a throwing skill, 1.5 seconds after landing, it creates an explosion damaging enemies within 5m. Afterwards, explosions will occur every 5 seconds. Damage scales with Skill Tier dealing 25-100% damage of a Concussion Grenade. Applies to Remote Pulse, all Turrets, all Hives, Explosive Seeker, Cluster Seeker, Mender Seeker, Decoy, and Traps.

Combustor with Perfectly Explosive Delivery. After performing a throwing skill, 1.5 seconds after landing, it creates an explosion damaging enemies within 5m. Afterwards, explosions will occur every 5 seconds. Damage scales with Skill Tier dealing 25-100% damage of a Concussion Grenade. Applies to Remote Pulse, all Turrets, all Hives, Explosive Seeker, Cluster Seeker, Mender Seeker, Decoy, and Traps. Named backpack: Proxy with Perfectly Tamper Proof. Enemies that walk within 3 meters of your Hive, Turret, Remote Pulse, or Decoy are shocked. Arm time is 2 seconds. Cooldown per Skillis 8 seconds.

Proxy with Perfectly Tamper Proof. Enemies that walk within 3 meters of your Hive, Turret, Remote Pulse, or Decoy are shocked. Arm time is 2 seconds. Cooldown per Skillis 8 seconds. Aegis gear Set: 2 pieces equipped grant +70 Health, 3 pieces equipped grant +15% Total Armor, 4 Pieces equipped unlock a new unique Talent called "Stoic," granting +3% Damage Resistance for every enemy that is targeting the wearer. The bonus is multiplied by 1.x, where x is the number of agents in the wearer's group.

2 pieces equipped grant +70 Health, 3 pieces equipped grant +15% Total Armor, 4 Pieces equipped unlock a new unique Talent called "Stoic," granting +3% Damage Resistance for every enemy that is targeting the wearer. The bonus is multiplied by 1.x, where x is the number of agents in the wearer's group. Aegis chest talent: Enemies targeting your Decoy also count towards the Stoic Damage Reduction bonus.

Enemies targeting your also count towards the Damage Reduction bonus. Aegis backpack talent: Increase Stoic Damage Resistance bonus from 3% to 4%.

Increase Stoic Damage Resistance bonus from 3% to 4%. Rugged Gauntlets Exotic Glove: Iron Grip talent granting -50% Recoil Penalty when hip-firing, and -50% Recoil Penalty when blind-firing from cover

2) New weapons and talents

Vindicator Exotic Rifle in The Division 2 (Image via Ubisoft)

The following is a list of all upcoming weapons and talents across every rarity in the Year 5 Season 3:

Vindicator Exotic Rifle: Comes with the Ortiz Assault Interface talent, helping players highlight a part of an enemy's body section while scoped. Deals 75% of weapon damage to highlighted body sections.

Comes with the Ortiz Assault Interface talent, helping players highlight a part of an enemy's body section while scoped. Deals 75% of weapon damage to highlighted body sections. Vindicator stats and mods - The Magazine Mod offers +5 Magazine Size, the Muzzle Mod provides +10% Optimal Range, the Underbarrel Mod comes with +15% Weapon Stability, and the Optics Rail offers +15% Weapon Accuracy.

- The offers +5 Magazine Size, the provides +10% Optimal Range, the comes with +15% Weapon Stability, and the offers +15% Weapon Accuracy. Mosquito Exotic Pistol: Mosquito Song talent lets you apply a stack after hitting enemies. Stacks are shared between players. At ten stacks, the enemy will forcefully target the last player to apply a stack for 5s. Stacks deplete every 5s. Activating the effect on an enemy will remove all stacks from other enemies.

Mosquito Song talent lets you apply a stack after hitting enemies. Stacks are shared between players. At ten stacks, the enemy will forcefully target the last player to apply a stack for 5s. Stacks deplete every 5s. Activating the effect on an enemy will from other enemies. Mosquito stats and mods: Magazine Mod offers +15% Reload Speed and the Muzzle Mod provides +15% Weapon Accuracy

offers +15% Reload Speed and the provides +15% Weapon Accuracy Named talent: Behind You - Deals bonus weapon damage to enemies not targeting the user.

Deals bonus weapon damage to enemies not targeting the user. Named Marksman: Brutus m700 Carbon with Perfectly Behind You deals 60% Weapon Damage to enemies that are not targeting you.

Brutus m700 Carbon with Perfectly Behind You deals 60% Weapon Damage to enemies that are not targeting you. Named Rifle: Whisper M16A2 with Perfectly Behind You deals 60% Weapon Damage to enemies that are not targeting you.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 3 is scheduled to be released on February 6, 2024.