The Division 2 Project Resolve: Roadmap, all quality-of-life changes, and more

The Division 2 is scheduled to get new seasonal content in the first couple of months of 2024. Alongside the start of a new season, Ubisoft will be providing massive patches to some ongoing issues, providing over 1,000 bug fixes and optimizations.

In a special video that premiered on December 12, the developers behind the third-person looter shooter announced Project Resolve, an initiative to improve the health of Division 2. This article lists all the changes scheduled with the patch.

All QoL changes mentioned alongside Project Resolve and The Division 2 Season Vanguard

Based on the official announcement video for Project Resolve, it has been confirmed that the patch primarily aims to improve stability, health, and overall gameplay. From significant changes to this title's loot system to PvE balancing and the PvP experience, there are a lot of things in store for both old players and new.

Here is a list of things that can be expected with the major patch:

Better performance and reduced crashes across all platforms are expected to be implemented

Reduced cost in Expertise upgrades

Reduced cost in Optimization

Open-world loots are to be scaled based on World Difficulty.

Recalibration to be available from inventory

SHD point cap on skills to be increased to 2000

Skill mods will be reworked

Talent rotation optimization for Countdown, Summit, and Descent

Status Effect rework in PvP. Players can roll and extinguish burns from their bodies. Similarly, standing still will reduce the bleed effect.

Spawn camping protection will be enabled in PvP.

Underperforming weapons will be buffed.

More fun and rewards will be implemented in Projects and Global Events in the game.

Rogue mechanics will undergo a minor rework

Third Attribute of every Exotic will be made available for Recalibration

Perks from the brand sets will be buffed for a more rewarding experience.

A Public Test Server with all these changes is scheduled for release on December 14, 2023. This test has been divided into two phases, focusing on the Project Resolve patch, and Season 3/Vanguard gear. The main release date of the season, however, has been announced to be February 6, 2024, which is subject to change.

The first phase of the PTS will start on December 15 and go on until 18, 2023. The second one is expected to run from January 19 to 22, 2024.

The Division 2 roadmap for next story DLC and 2024

Following the third seasonal entry of Year 5, The Division 2 developers will focus on updating this title's seasonal content for the next few months. Regarding the next story DLC's roadmap, it seems that players won't be getting anything until 2025. This is because the developers are going to be focusing on seasonal content after Vanguard and Project Resolve are launched.

Lastly, based on a QnA from the official Twitch channel of The Division 2, a few notable updates will arrive early next year:

Invading Dark Zone is going to be more rewarding

Expertise buffs will be available in Dark Zone

Developers are looking for ideas and feedback regarding any new upcoming Raids and Incursions

The official title for The Division 2's Year 5 Season 3 is Vanguard, which is scheduled for a February 6, 2024, release.