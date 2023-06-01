Ubisoft Forward showcase announced for June, featuring Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and more

Ubisoft announced the confirmed date for its upcoming Ubisoft Forward showcase event, which is scheduled for this month. To announce the live event, the French publishing giant released a short trailer, giving players a glimpse at what to expect from the upcoming digital showcase event. The trailer also gave a brief look at new things the publisher plans to announce during the event.

Although the recent PlayStation Showcase provided the first look at one of Ubisoft's biggest games of 2023, Assassin's Creed Mirage, plenty is under wraps. During its upcoming Ubisoft event, the developer will showcase gameplay from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, The Crew Motorfest, and more.

From the brand new gameplay of Assassin's Creed Mirage to new game announcements, here's everything you can expect from the upcoming Ubisoft Forward event.

When is the Ubisoft Forward Live event, and how to watch it?

The Ubisoft Forward Live event is scheduled for June 12, 2023, at 10 AM PT/ 1 PM ET. The event will also feature a pre-show planned to start at 9:45 AM PT/ 12:45 PM ET. The pre-show will provide a recap of previous Ubisoft announcements and a brief look at what's to come in the main event. The event will be broadcast live on the official Ubisoft channels on YouTube and Twitch.

As an added bonus for those who choose to watch the event on Twitch, Ubisoft has announced Twitch Drops for multiple games within their catalog. Players can earn the Twitch Drop rewards by watching the event on the official Ubisoft channel or any of its co-streaming partners. The drops include:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Get the “Slumbering Ikran” and "Na'vi" Weapon Trinket

Riders Republic: Get the “Base Camp Duffel”

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Get the “Eugene” Raven Skin

Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Get the “Oasis Initiate of Alamut” Dye

What can you expect from the Ubisoft Forward event?

The dedicated Ubisoft Forward trailer gives a glimpse at what to expect on June 12, 2023, including some cool new in-engine cinematics from Assassin's Creed Mirage, high-octane gameplay from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, and more.

Here are all the games Ubisoft confirmed to be part of the upcoming live event (according to the recently released trailer):

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

The Crew Motorfest

An unannounced new title

Surprisingly, the trailer did not feature anything relating to the open-world online pirate simulator title, Skull and Bones, which was speculated to be released later this year after being delayed multiple times.

