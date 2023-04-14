Ubisoft + launches on Xbox, only available through Multi Access 

Ubisoft has finally launched its subscription-based service, Ubisoft + on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The service is already available on PC via Ubisoft Connect and Amazon Luna in selective regions, and it gives players access to Ubisoft's stacked library of games for a fixed monthly price. The service is only available as part of the new Multi Access tier.

A few Ubisoft titles like Assassin's Creed Origins, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Watch Dogs 2, and Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands were available on Xbox Game Pass.

However, adding the service to the Xbox platform opens up a vast library of games for users. It should be noted that Ubisoft + is not included in the Game Pass subscription, and instead is a separate subscription service.

Ubisoft + Multi Access will let users share a subscription across platforms

With the launch of Ubisoft + on Xbox, the French video game publisher also unveiled a new tier called Multi Access, which will let users share the same subscription across all of the available platforms. Priced at $17.99 USD per month, the Multi-Access tier is currently the only way for Xbox players to get access to the full Ubisoft library.

Xbox Wire @XboxWire Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s game subscription service, is officially available on Xbox consoles through Ubisoft+ Multi Access: news.xbox.com/en-us/2023/04/… Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s game subscription service, is officially available on Xbox consoles through Ubisoft+ Multi Access: news.xbox.com/en-us/2023/04/…

All Ubisoft + games available on Xbox

Ubisoft + offers a vast library of games for players to try out. Most notably, these include well-established Ubisoft franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and numerous Tom Clancy titles. The full list of games is as follows:

Anno 1800 (Xbox Series X|S only)

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag (includes Assassin’s Creed Liberation)

Assassin’s Creed Unity (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ultimate Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China, India, and Russia

Assassin’s Creed III Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey (Deluxe Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Origins (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate (Gold Edition)

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Battleship

Boggle

Child of Light (Ultimate Edition)

Family Feud

Far Cry Primal (Deluxe Edition)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 3 (Classic Edition)

Far Cry 4 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 5 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry 6 (Gold Edition)

Far Cry: New Dawn

Fighter Within

For Honor

Ghost Recon Breakpoint (Ultimate Edition)

Ghost Recon Wildlands (Ultimate Edition)

Grow Up

Hungry Shark World

Immortals Fenyx Rising (Gold Edition)

Jeopardy!

Monopoly Plus

Monopoly Madness

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show (Gold Edition)

Rabbids Party of Legends

Rainbow Six Extraction

Rainbow Six Siege (Deluxe Edition)

Rayman Legends

Riders Republic

Risk

Risk: Urban Assault

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

Scrabble

Shape Up (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Fractured But Whole (Gold Edition)

South Park: The Stick of Truth

Starlink: Battle for Atlas (Deluxe Edition)

Steep

The Crew (Ultimate Edition)

The Crew 2

The Division (Gold Edition)

The Division 2

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising (Gold Edition)

Trivial Pursuit Live

Trivial Pursuit Live 2

UNO (Ultimate Edition)

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Watch Dogs (Complete Edition)

Watch Dogs 2 (Gold Edition)

Watch Dogs: Legion (Deluxe Edition)

Wheel of Fortune

Zombi

Ubisoft + is available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S via Multi Access, along with PC via Ubisoft Connect and Amazon Luna.

