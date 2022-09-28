Skull and Bones delayed again, despite Ubisoft promising November 2022 release

Ubisoft's open-world pirate-simulator title, Skull and Bones, which was supposed to be launched in November of this year, has been postponed to 2023. In a recent official statement, the French publishing giant disclosed the new March 2023 release date for the game. This delay will give Ubisoft more time to polish and balance the experience ahead of its launch.

Skull and Bones was in development hell for more than half a decade. It was first revealed in E3 2017. Being made by Ubisoft Singapore, the game was initially planned as an MMO (massively multiplayer online) spin-off of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag but was later turned into its own standalone project.

Ubisoft's Skull and Bones delayed to March 2023

In an official blog post, Ubisoft announced that their upcoming and highly anticipated open-world pirate game, Skull and Bones, will be delayed. Its new release date is March 9, 2023. This is what Ubisoft had to say:

"Our team is hard at work polishing and balancing the experience ahead of the worldwide launch. As a result, we’ve made the tough decision to move our release date to March 9, 2023."

Speaking about how the developers are trying to ensure the game is as perfect as it can be, Ubisoft said:

"We’re very eager for you all to get your hands on Skull and Bones and dive in headfirst to the dangerous and exciting world of building your own pirate empire. To give you the best possible experience we’ve decided to take a little more time to make sure we can deliver exactly that."

Initially, after being revealed in 2017, the game had a 2018 release window; however, it has been delayed multiple times subsequently; this is the most recent.

Along with the delay, Ubisoft also announced an open beta to give players a first look at the game as well as the chance to experience the open-world, crafting, and survival gameplay of Skull and Bones.

Skull and Bones @skullnbonesgame They say to dress for the job you want, not the job you have. What will your pirate outfit look like? #SkullandBones They say to dress for the job you want, not the job you have. What will your pirate outfit look like? #SkullandBones https://t.co/E59tM003Al

While it's nothing new for modern AAA games to be postponed, despite them being available for pre-orders, this title has been delayed a number of times over the last five years, with the game only recently getting a confirmed release date.

Ubisoft very recently also pushed back the release of another upcoming flagship title, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, to 2023. With new projects from the publisher getting delayed, it seems Ubisoft is just trying to ensure technically polished and quality game releases.

Skull and Bones @skullnbonesgame



youtu.be/h4F6Qk7zMHk Discover details you may have missed about the weapons, customization, and factions seen in the latest Skull and Bones Trailer: Discover details you may have missed about the weapons, customization, and factions seen in the latest Skull and Bones Trailer:youtu.be/h4F6Qk7zMHk https://t.co/hIURc0HrCU

Skull and Bones is scheduled to be launched on March 9, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, and Windows PC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far