The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers release date, Incursion, and other details 

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers is almost here. The current season will end in a few hours, followed by a downtime. Once the downtime has ended, players can log in to play all the new seasonal content. Apart from fresh weapons and gear, the latest season will bring a new game mode and a plethora of changes to existing ones.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers will see the arrival of a fresh storyline along with a new Manhunt. With that said, here's everything players need to know about the latest season.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers start date and other details

Based on the information revealed by Ubisoft, The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers is set to begin on October 3 after a three-hour long downtime. Expected to last around four months, this season will conclude in January.

Throughout these months, players will be able to participate in multiple events. Furthermore, there will be a brand new Manhunt at the end of which stands The Recruiter, an enemy that was previously hidden in the shadows.

Players will also experience a brand new activity in the game, the Incursion. This four-person activity will see participants travel to a location and rescue hostages from the clutches of The Cleaners.

As for existing modes, the Descent will receive some much-needed tweaks and reworks. There are a lot of quality-of-life changes that the developers are introducing alongside this update.

The Division 2 Year 5 Season 2 will also see the arrival of some new weapons and gear, of which one firearm will drop exclusively from the Incursion activity. Lastly, players will receive a brand-new season pass.

So far, The Division 2 has endured constant troubles with crashing and connectivity problems. Ubisoft is expected to address these issues in the Year 5 Season 2 Puppeteers update. It will be interesting to see how players react to this new season once it goes live.