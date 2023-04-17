How to level up quickly in Tom Clancy's The Division 2

Tom Clancy's The Division 2 is a role-playing game set in the post-apocalyptic United States of America. In the title, players assume the role of a Division Agent and complete several missions to eliminate enemy groups that threaten to further damage whatever remains of their country.

Since it's an RPG, XP (Experience points) plays a very important role here. Players get access to more content and even better loot as they level up. Also, once players hit level 30, they can diversify into the class they would love to play as. Having said that, how does one hit level 30 quickly in The Division 2?

How to earn XP quickly in The Division 2?

Given the type of game The Division 2 is, you will earn XP for performing simple actions like killing enemies. However, the amount of XP that you make is very low. To increase the amount you earn, you need to invest in a few points.

As soon as you gain access to the White House, you can access the Quartermaster. He's the one to purchase your perks from. Once you've amassed a few SHD points, you can purchase perks from him.

The perks you're looking for here are known as Accolades. You're awarded a bonus XP every time you complete a specific achievement while in combat. There are five levels to this perk. The levels are as follows:

Level 1 - Headshot: Headshot kills award bonus XP.

Headshot: Headshot kills award bonus XP. Level 2 - Multi-kill: Killing multiple enemies simultaneously grants bonus XP.

Multi-kill: Killing multiple enemies simultaneously grants bonus XP. Level 3 - Weakpoints: Killing enemies by destroying their weak points grants bonus XP.

Weakpoints: Killing enemies by destroying their weak points grants bonus XP. Level 4 - Tactical Kill: Using environmental hazards to kill an enemy grants bonus XP.

Tactical Kill: Using environmental hazards to kill an enemy grants bonus XP. Level 5 - Survivor: Staying alive for a long time grants bonus XP.

Once you've unlocked all five levels, you'll earn a good amount of XP every time you engage in gunfights. Apart from that, the world is littered with a lot of activities. These appear as red icons. From Propaganda Broadcasts to Public Executions to Territory Control, these are the various activities that you can complete in The Division 2. Although they don't offer too much XP, there are multiple such activities that players can try out.

Finally, a main chunk of your XP will come from all the story and side missions in the game. So keep completing those, and you will be well on your way to Level 30. If you've got the Warlords of New York expansion, you'll have to grind through another 10 levels all the way up to 40. At that point, you will have the option to reset the map and attempt difficult activities for a constant XP boost in The Division 2.

