Top 5 submachine guns in The Division 2

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is a tactical looter shooter that takes place in a post-apocalyptic Washington D.C. Players can create a customizable character that's deployed as an agent from the Strategic Homeland Division. These agents are tasked with restoring all the destroyed areas and dealing with other troublemakers.

As a staple of any shooter genre, the game has a host of weapons and gear to choose from. These weapons are divided into various types, such as assault rifles, submachine guns, RPGs, and more.

Today's post will examine the best SMGs available in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

Lady Death and four other SMGs that are exceptional in The Division 2

1) Lady Death

Considered the best pick when it comes to SMGs, Lady Death is highly picked for its speed boost. Its unique buff increases its users' movement speed, allowing for quickly getting through farming runs. It's also highly popular in PvP, where being able to move fast can count for a high advantage.

While popular, the Lady Death is not the first pick for everyone. The SMG can be dropped by the world bosses of Division 2, but it only has a three percent drop chance.

2) Chatterbox

The Chatterbox SMG comes with an increased crit damage stat, allowing for some excellent damage output when paired with its high fire rate. On top of that, the gun gets a higher fire rate and refills in ammo when scoring kills.

This makes this already powerful weapon relentless in its damage output. Players will rarely find the need to reload and can continue melting high-health enemies with ease.

To get this weapon, players will need to complete the bank headquarters mission found in Downtown West. This mission will award blueprints for this weapon, which can be crafted on an exotic crafting bench.

3) Dark Winter

This is another preferred weapon for many when it comes to SMG rankings. The Dark Winter focuses on high fire rate and crit damage. It is an excellent choice and is highly competitive with the two mentioned above.

In The Division 2, this SMG is a Dark Zone exclusive item and comes with the Warlords Expansion. Buying named caches from the Dark Zone vendor is a good way to get them.

4) Vector

The Vector can be incredibly powerful but requires some good rolls on it. Once the rolls are in place, the gun might even beat others on the list. But getting God rolls on Vector can be difficult, and it might be better to opt for others on the list.

The blueprints for this weapon can be acquired in many ways as it has different variations. Along with that, the rolls depend entirely on the build players are going for.

5) AUG A3 SMG

The AUG has an excellent middle ground when it comes to stats. It is a versatile option that is useful in any situation, but is outclassed by its more specialized counterparts.

Even then, this SMG is a great choice for those unsure about their build or simply lacking the means to acquire their preferred SMG. Players should remember that this weapon has a limited magazine size.

Some Division 2 players even consider this firearm to have the highest output, provided upgrades have come underway for their magazine.

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 is an action-packed looter role-playing game that can be played on PC and consoles. Readers can click here for more guides, news, and information about the game.

