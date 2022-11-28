Top 5 fastest XP farms in Minecraft 2022

Experience is a vital resource in Minecraft for various reasons, especially when it comes to enchanting items and reaching a high post-death score allotment. Since this is the case, players are always looking for quick and effective ways to farm experience orbs.

Fortunately, Minecraft's community is incredibly innovative in creating experience farms. Various farm forms exist, but some are more steady while others are more rapid.

Depending on your needs and whether you need experience orbs in a hurry, some farms will be more helpful than others. The difference between a crop-based XP farm and something more immediate, like a mob farm, is pretty substantial when looking for some quick XP.

There are too many XP farms to analyze all at once, but it's wise to look at some of the fastest options from this year.

Rapid XP farms to utilize in Minecraft 1.19

5) AFK Fish Farm

An AFK fish farm is both quick and effective when the player is away from their device (Image via Mojang)

AFK fish farms have been around for a long time in Minecraft and are still a reasonable and effective way to earn experience. These farms don't tend to work well on certain servers and realms due to timeout disconnection issues, but they're great for single-player or LAN gameplay.

The process allows players to continuously cast their lines and collect fish and treasure items for experience, and they can be used automatically without the player's input.

Some Minecraft players prefer a more hands-on experience, but these farms are a great way to collect plenty of XP in a hurry or when you have to step away from your device.

4) Villager Trading Farm

Villager trading can lead to fast XP gains in Minecraft if used wisely (Image via Mojang)

While Minecraft players likely know they can get plenty of items from trading with villagers, there's also a means of accruing quick experience. Using easy trades such as those provided by fletchers and blacksmiths, players can offer easily-sourced items and receive a large number of emeralds in return.

Once players have their emeralds, they can head to a master-level cleric villager and buy a high volume of Bottles o' Enchanting, which can be used to receive XP orbs when broken.

While these bottles only offer a 3-11 experience when broken, if you buy a large number of them by collecting a vast number of emeralds, you can get a large amount of experience all at once simply by trading.

3) Blaze Farms

A blaze farm constructed of basic materials to keep it cheap (Image via Mojang)

Since Blaze Rods are so useful in Minecraft for brewing potions or creating Eyes of Ender, why not farm blazes that drop them while you're at it?

They may not seem like it, but blazes are excellent XP sources that can be killed quickly, with each blaze dropping 10 experience points when killed by a player or tamed wolf. A basic blaze farm entails surrounding a blaze spawner in the Nether and triggering pistons to crush blazes when they fall into a hole.

This tactic takes some time and resources to set up but will rack up tons of experience and Blaze Rods in short order.

2) Guardian/Elder Guardian Farms

Guardian farms are tricky to construct but are lucrative when earning experience (Image via Mojang)

Guardians are considerably dangerous mobs in Minecraft but are much less threatening once their ocean monuments are drained of water. Doing so is difficult, but after draining a monument, you can set up a guardian farm for limitless XP gains and a ton of considerably rare items.

Guardians drop 10 experience points, much like blazes, but provide the benefit of a bounty of items like prismarine shards, prismarine crystals, and fish.

Once the farm is finally functioning, it will work quickly to provide you with a ton of experience and items almost immediately after the project is completed. Some farm designs have also foregone the need to drain an ocean monument of water, making them even more appealing to Minecraft players.

1) Sculk XP Farms

Minecraft's new sculk blocks are amazing for quick experience collection (Image via Mojang)

Sculk blocks were introduced in Minecraft's 1.19 update alongside the deep dark biome, and they're fantastic for generating experience. This is due to sculk catalyst blocks, which generate new sculk whenever a creature near them that possesses an XP value dies. Players can then harvest the sculk to collect the experience.

Using a standard mob tower design or surrounding a mob spawner block, it's possible to create an apparatus that quickly kills mobs and generates a huge amount of sculk with as little as one catalyst block.

With the right farm in place, sculk can generate faster than you can mine it, creating a veritable gold mine of experience that can easily be mined whenever you need it.

