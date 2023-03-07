Destiny 2 Season of Defiance crafting guide: How to make all seasonal weapons

Season of Defiance is the first season of the Destiny 2 Lightfall expansion. While the campaign has its own weapons and gear, the seasonal storyline rewards players with a separate set.

While Bungie Inc. has introduced numerous weapons for the season, not all can be crafted. With the recent changes to the crafting mechanics in the game, creating and equipping a weapon in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance has become easier.

Here's a list of all the seasonal weapons that can be crafted during Season of Defiance.

All craftable seasonal weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Of all the weapons available during Destiny 2 Season of Defiance, only seven are craftable. The weapons are as follows:

Perpetualis: Adaptive frame Strand Auto Rifle

Raconteur: Precision frame Stasis Bow

Royal Executione: Adaptive frame Solar Fusion Rifle

Prodigal Return: Lightweight frame Arc Special Grenade Launcher

Marsilion-C: Rapid-fire frame Solar Heavy Grenade Launcher

Regnant: Adaptive frame Void Heavy Grenade Launcher

Caretaker: Adaptive frame Solar Sword

To craft all these weapons, you must perform Deepsight Resonant extractions on five copies of each one to successfully extract its pattern. However, the condition is slightly different for Marsilion-C since you will need to complete just one extraction on it to unlock the pattern in Destiny 2 Lightfall.

How to farm Season of Defiance weapons

The best way to farm seasonal weapons in Season of Defiance is through the War Table. Since Bungie has removed all Umbral Engrams and Umbral Energies associated with each seasonal vendor, the Postmaster's burden has decreased drastically.

All Seasonal Engrams can be found with the seasonal vendor itself, and you can focus the weapons from there. For now, it's advisable to stock up on as many Seasonal Engrams as you can. Once the season makes its way into week two after the first weekly reset, unlock the Defiant Weapon Focusing upgrade at the war table, followed by the Deepsight Decoding upgrade in week three.

With these two upgrades unlocked, you can focus all your Defiant Engrams into weapons of your choice. The Deepsight Decoding upgrade will ensure some will drop with a red border. Also, for every Defiant Battleground activity you complete, there's a chance that the weapon you receive from the final chest will be a red border weapon.

Considering all this, getting your hands on all these weapons early on in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance shouldn't be too difficult.

Of all the weapons mentioned above, the Perpetualis is an interesting one. It's probably the only Auto Rifle in the game to have a Target Lock perk. Introduced during the Season of the Seraph, this perk was limited to Machine Guns. It will be interesting to see how the enhanced version of this perk works during encounters.

The Farm has also finally made it back to the game after ages. While it's unclear if this area will still be available next season, it would be interesting to see it return. After all, this area might still hold a few secrets.

Poll : 0 votes