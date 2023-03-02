How do Defiant Engrams and Defiant Keys work in Destiny 2 Lightfall

On February 28, Destiny 2 released their latest expansion, Lightfall, which adds a new free-roam world for the city of Neomuna situated on the planet of Neptune. Along with that, Bungie plans to continue streaming content relating to expansions like new raids, dungeons, story expansions, and much more.

Destiny 2's Lightfall expansion introduces a new feature called Defiant Engrams and Defiant Keys, which serve as an alternate version of engrams. Players who want to learn more about these new types of engrams can continue reading.

What are Defiant Engrams and how to earn and decode them in Destiny 2 Lightfall?

Engrams are a source of random loot that players can grind for. Defiant Engrams are a new variant of the random loot drops introduced in the Lightfall Expansion. It can be used to create seasonal weapons and armor at the war table. Players can use these Defiant Engrams to get their hands on powerful seasonal gear, which can be quite useful against enemies in the expansion.

To get Defiant Engrams in Destiny 2 Lightfall, people will need to participate in a new multiplayer event called the Defiant Battlegrounds. This activity has a group of Guardians teaming up to free prisoners from the shadow legion. This is where Defiant Keys can also be used to earn additional Defiant Engrams.

These are the upgrades players can do at the war table (Image via Bungie)

The War table comes in handy as well because it contributes to how well players do on Defiant missions. Upgrading brings a whole host of benefits and even allows the player to earn more rewards. Upgrades are divided into three categories

Favor Attunement. These upgrades provide Guardians with more favor when certain conditions are met within the Defiant missions.

Defiant Vestments. This upgrade tree mainly focuses on Defiant Engram rewards.

Queensguard Vows. An upgrade tree of the War Table that mainly focuses on giving more bonuses upon using Defiant Keys.

Reputation is another aspect players will need to mind. Completing Defiant Battlegrounds and Defiant Bouties will grant a lot of reputation at the War Table. Higher levels of Reputation will grant better rewards like gear and resources.

To make the most out of the new Lightfall expansion in Destiny 2 is to do as many runs of Defiant Battlegrounds and complete as many Defiant Bounties as possible to get the most rewards from Defiant Engrams. All of the new seasonal gear is likely to be useful in upcoming content such as raids and dungeons.

