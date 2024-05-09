How to bounty prep for Destiny 2 The Final Shape (2024) 

Bounty prep is an important aspect going into a new Destiny 2 expansion. Players often stock up on numerous bounties across different vendors in the game and keep them completed before a new season/expansion comes along. However, the sole purpose is to gain increased EXP for the seasonal artifact to obtain power bonuses and artifact perks.

This article will guide you through bounty prepping, alongside the specifics to become more efficient in the grind.

Why should you bounty prep in Destiny 2?

The ultimate goal in prepping bounties for a new expansion/season is to hoard EXPs. The following list includes everything that can be considered the end goal for the bounty prep:

Skipping Season Pass levels, especially for Exotic weapons and EXP boosts

Unlocking Artifact perks fast

Accumulate power bonus at the start of a season

Aside from these three, there aren't enough reasons to hoard completed bounties. Additionally, it should be noted that a player can bounty prep for all three characters of their account.

All types of bounties in Destiny 2

Weekly bounty from Petra Venj in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

This category will be divided into two sections, including weekly and daily bounties. The list of weekly bounty locations is as follows:

Petra Venj from Dreaming City

Variks from Europa

Eris Morn and Lectern of Enchantment from Moon

Xur from Eternity

Starhorse from Eternity

Shaw Han from Cosmodrome

Nimbus from Neomuna

Suraya Hawthorne from Tower

All weekly bounties yield 12,000 EXP, double the rate of dailies. Hence, ensure you pick up the bounties every week until The Final Shape.

Regarding daily bounties, prepare your quest tab by clearing out space. To hoard, fill up the slot available on the right side of the screen. Keeping a low number of quests is recommended.

Daily bounties from Destiny 2's Zavala (Image via Bungie)

Some recommended sources for daily bounties include:

Zavala from Tower

Shaxx from Tower

Banshee-44 from Tower

Drifter from Tower

Petra Venj from Dreaming City

Variks from Europa

Eris Morn and Lectern of Enchantment from Moon

Xur from Eternity

Starhorse from Eternity

Shaw Han from Cosmodrome

Nimbus from Neomuna

Failsafe from Nessus

Devrim Kay from EDZ

Fynch from Savathun's Throne World

Daily bounties from seasonal vendors expire once an expansion arrives, so they should be picked up for bounty preps or hoarding. Some examples are War Table from Season of Defiance, Sonar Station from Season of the Deep, Ritual Table from Season of the Witch, Riven from Season of the Wish, and Shaxx from Into the Light/Hall of Champions.

Each daily bounty yields 6,000 EXP.

