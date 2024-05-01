Destiny 2 Pantheon event is live with old Raid bosses and new mechanics. Players will find the associated loot from the encounters, alongside any triumphs, Spoils of Conquest, and armor pieces. However, one of the main attractions of this activity is the emblem, which has been designed based on the final boss each week.

This article lists all the basics of the Pantheon activity, alongside the bosses available every week, rewards, changes to the encounter, and more.

Disclaimer: This article mentions the best builds and changes made to the boss encounters in Pantheon. Note that the core mechanics will not be mentioned here.

All Week 1 Pantheon bosses in Destiny 2 Into the Light

Here is a list of all boss encounters of the Pantheon activity in order:

Golgoroth

Caretaker

Planets

Atraks-1

Golgoroth (Image via Bungie)

All encounters will put you five levels below the enemies and the boss. While you won't feel any substantial spike in the increasing damage, some changes to the mechanics might frustrate your fire team in the long run.

All changes to the Week 1 Pantheon encounters in Destiny 2

During your run through each boss of Pantheon, you will find certain changes to each encounter. This has been done to ensure a bit more challenge than usual runs. Here is a list of changes made to each encounter in Week 1 Pantheon:

Golgoroth: Additional enemies spawn during the encounter. Multiple players can get the "Unstable Light" debuff inside the DPS puddle

Additional enemies spawn during the encounter. Multiple players can get the "Unstable Light" debuff inside the DPS puddle Caretaker: Centurions spawn near the Caretaker boss, specifically near the stunners' location. Darkness-flying entities will spawn inside the dark symbol room.

Centurions spawn near the Caretaker boss, specifically near the stunners' location. Darkness-flying entities will spawn inside the dark symbol room. Planets: Tornadoes will now spawn on plates. Cabal Incendiors spawn on the middle platforms. After all planets are assigned, an elite Tormentor spawns in the middle.

Tornadoes will now spawn on plates. Cabal Incendiors spawn on the middle platforms. After all planets are assigned, an elite Tormentor spawns in the middle. Atraks-1: Additional enemies spawn throughout the encounter. Servitors will have Void shields. Lastly, a Tormentor spawns in the surface arena.

The Surges available in the Week 1 Pantheon include Strand and Void Surges, alongside a new modifier called "Class Warfare."

Class Warfare grants a 10% increased damage to allies when a player casts class ability, stacking up to three times.

All rewards in Week 1 Pantheon of Destiny 2

All boss encounters will drop a standard and Adept version of the weapons tied to that specific Raid, alongside armor pieces and Spoils of Conquest. However, note that only the first run of each week will drop the Adept weapon per account.

Defiance of Yasmin Harrowed in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Hence, anyone that already got an Adept drop will only be able to farm standard weapons, armor pieces, and 5 Spoils each run.

Best builds for each encounter in Destiny 2 Pantheon Week 1

Some of the best builds inside an endgame encounter depend heavily on the Surges available in a given week. In Week 1, the Surges include Solar and Strand, which calls for the same elemental builds for eliminating enemy groups, and Heavy weapons with the same elements for damaging bosses.

Modifiers of Week 1 Pantheon in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Titans can run Banner of War with either Synthoceps or Precious Scars, alongside Warlocks with Well of Radiance with Phoenix Protocol or Lunafaction Boots.

Due to the Void Surge, Hunters can go for a single Shadowshot with Gyrfalcon Hauberk or Orpheus Rig. However, the former will be more efficient for add-clearing while paired with a Void weapon.

Alternatively, a Celestial Nighthawk with Marksman Golden Gun is great for DPS phases as well.

Gyrfalcon's Hauberk in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Lastly, regarding Heavy weapons, the new and improved Whisper of the Worm is great against Golgoroth, Caretaker, and the Planets' boss. Other weapons can be Gjallarhorn paired with Apex Predator Rocket Launcher, or Cataclysmic with Bait and Switch.

For Atraks-1, go for the Parasite Heavy Grenade Launcher in the DPS phase.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

5 best Rocket Launchers for PvE || Weekly reset || This week at Xur || Destiny 2 Grandmaster Nightfall calendar || Server status || PvP build tier list || PvE build tier list || Everything to expect from Destiny 2 in 2024 || All Into the Light weapons and perks || All free emblem codes