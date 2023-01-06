Destiny 2 god roll guide: Retrofit Escapade for PvE 

With the passing of each season, Destiny 2 is leaving players with some of the most broken pieces of gear. Be it customizable perks from the Enclave or Intrinsic from other Exotics, it seems that a new seasonal weapon is allowing everyone to quickly shut down the bosses of Raids, Dungeons, and Nightfalls alike.

The Retrofit Escapade is the weapon in question here, which is the newest 900 RPM Machine Gun from Season of the Seraph. Naturally, players can choose to craft it by collecting 5 patterns of the weapon and following this article to craft the best perk combinations required in different situations.

Retrofit Escapade Machine Gun god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE

1) Usage and how to get it

Retrofit Escapade has been making some names solely due to its capability of melting high-tier bosses. However, a single fire team of 3 or 6 needs to follow a specific number of conditions to make this possible. The gameplay loop with the Retrofit Escapade weapon requires the Hunter class, Gyrfalcon Exotic, and the Target Lock perk.

For example, a fireteam of six can choose to run an all-Hunter team with Gyrfalcon's Hauberk Exotic and Retrofit with Target Lock. While the Exotic can continuously inflict Void debuff on enemies, Target Lock can increase the weapon's damage by up to 50%, depending on the time it is fired on a single target.

To acquire the pattern for Retrofit Escapade quickly, players will need to unlock the Heisted Deepsight upgrade under the "Efficiency Upgrades" section. Once done, each week's first Seraph chest will reward players with a red-bordered seasonal weapon.

Within the Exo vendor's inventory, players can focus on the Retrofit Escapade in exchange for 1 Umbral Engram, 50 Legendary Shards, and 30 Seraphic Umbral Energy. The following are the perks that everyone needs to craft for high-tier PvE.

2) PvE god roll

Retrofit Escapade can fit into any role, be it clearing add (additional enemies), or damaging the boss. Since there are a lot of options to choose from, there will be two lists of perk combinations mentioned in this article, one for clearing adds and the other for the damaging boss.

PvE god roll for boss DPS (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

The PvE god roll on Retrofit Escapade for damaging bosses is as follows:

Arrowhead Brake for Recoil and Handling.

Flared Magwell for Reload Speed and Stability.

Fourth Time's the Charm for getting two ammo returned after landing rapid precision shots.

Target Lock for an increase in damage based on the time the weapon is fired on a single target. Buffs by up to 50%.

The Destiny 2 PvE god roll on Retrofit Escapade for clearing adds is as follows:

Corkscrew Rifling for increased Stability, Range, and Handling.

Appended Mag for increased magazine size.

Feeding Frenzy for increased Reload Speed based on the number of kills.

Rampage for 33% increased damage with kills.

PvE god roll for add clears (Image via Destiny 2 Gunsmith)

Players will need to follow the process mentioned in the first point if they're going with the boss DPS perks. While having six Hunters in a Raid encounter is a risky assignment, the result will not disappoint.

