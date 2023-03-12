All Destiny 2 Season of Defiance weapons ranked

Destiny 2 Lightfall ushered in a Season of Defiance, introducing new weapons for guardians to wield. Seasonal items can be acquired by partaking in Battlegrounds or from the H.E.L.M. vendor near the War Table.

Raconteur (Stasis Bow), Prodigal Return (Arc Special Grenade Launcher), Royal Executioner (Solar Fusion Rifle), Caretaker (Solar Sword), Regnant (Void Heavy Grenade Launcher), and Perpetualis (Strand Auto Rifle) are the weapons part of the Season of Defiance.

Ranking the six weapons in Destiny 2 Season of Defiance

Destiny 2 Lightfall initiated the Season of Defiance apart from a new campaign on Neomuna, a city in Neptune. This season involves Mara Sov as the core character; hence, all seasonal weapons and armor reflect an Awoken theme.

6) Raconteur

Raconteur is a Stasis Bow and can be a great starting weapon for PVE players. Bows are less preferred in this space shooter, but Raconteur, a Stasis weapon, can be potent to chip away health from mini bosses and enemies from afar.

This bow with a Precision Frame increases the draw time, which might not be ideal when fighting hordes of enemies up close.

5) Caretaker

Caretaker is a Solar Sword that belongs to the Adaptive Frame archetype. This enables players to launch a strong uppercut blow. This sword’s heavy attacks deal significant damage at full energy.

It is ideal against stronger enemies and is a potent weapon for players opting for a solar-oriented build for their guardians. Players can leverage the perk named Incandescent, which inflicts scorch damage on all the enemies around the foe defeated using the Sword.

4) Royal Executioner

Royal Executioner is a Solar Fusion Rifle. Players avoid using this type of weapon in PVE because of its long winding time before firing; however, just like the Caretaker Sword, the incandescent perk can help defeat multiple foes with scorch damage.

Royal Executioner can also be used in PVP, but players need to compensate for its slower firing rate by being alert to fellow guardians with faster weapons. Furthermore, this Fusion Rifle is only useful in short-range, making it harder to recommend.

3) Prodigal Return

Players are admiring this Special Grenade Launcher with Arc damage firing 90RPM (Rounds Per Minute). It has a lightweight frame with the capability to shoot exploding rounds remotely. This makes it an excellent choice for both PVE and PVP activities. The new changes introduced in Destiny 2 Lightfall are also a precursor for players to resort to this trusty Special Grenade Launcher.

2) Regnant

Regant is a Heavy Grenade Launcher that deals Void damage. Despite its slower reload time, features like Cascade Point and Quick Launch can be a great combination for players to deal with bosses in PVE activities.

This weapon comprises an adaptive frame that lends a balanced grip that is equally reliable and sturdy in combat. Players can refer to this article that covers the Regnant god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE.

1) Perpetualis

Perpetualis is an Auto Rifle with new Strand damage with a firing rate of 600 RPM. Players inquisitive about delving into a Strand-based guardian build must use this weapon. Players can check out this extensive Perpetualis god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP and PvE.

The Hatchlings perk spawns a Threadling at the spot where an enemy dies, provided that the foe is defeated using a non-precision weapon. Auto Rifles are potent in long to mid-range combat scenarios, and Perpetual is a great weapon to stick to in PVP and PVE activities, making it to the top of the list in the seasonal weapons category.

Destiny 2 Lightfall introduces a new destination, Neomuna city, for players to explore and pits them against new threats in the form of Calus and The Witness, who are determined to harness the power of a mysterious artifact known as The Veil.

